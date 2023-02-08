How to obtain Focus potion in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy, the latest open-world fantasy role-playing title from WB Games, is easily one of the most anticipated games of 2023. Developed by Avalanche Games, Hogwarts Legacy is the quintessential Wizarding World game that fans of the Harry Potter books and live-action movies have been seeking for over a decade.

Hogwarts Legacy offers a unique take on the wizarding world, set 100 years prior to the events of the Harry Potter books and Fantastic Beasts. The game features a familiar narrative tone but with a storyline that offers players a chance to explore a previously undiscovered era of the Wizarding World.

Among the many new additions is the potion crafting system, allowing players to brew a variety of tonics to add passive as well as active bonuses during combat and general exploration. One of the most useful potions that players can unlock fairly early in the game is the Focus potion. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to obtain the Focus potion in Hogwarts Legacy.

What is the Focus potion in Hogwarts Legacy?

A Focus potion helps the user greatly reduce the cooldown of their spells when engaging in battle. This allows the caster to use spells more often, without having to worry about waiting for the cooldown timer. To craft the Focus potion, players need to gather special ingredients that can be found while exploring Hogwarts and the open world.

The Focus potion is also a great tool that players can use to chain multiple spells without breaking their combo chain, which can be very beneficial during major story missions and boss fights.

How to craft the Focus potion in Hogwarts Legacy?

One of the main ingredients used to craft the Focus potion is Lacewing Flies. Although Lacewing Flies are easy enough to find in the game's open world, players will have a unique chance to grab these ingredients quite early in the main story, despite not having unlocked the crafting options at that point in the game's main narrative.

Players can get their hands on their very first Lacewing Flies when they first arrive in Hogsmeade, the central hub of the game. They can also find a few more Lacewing Flies near the bushes around the town, which should give them enough to craft the Focus potion as soon as they unlock the crafting system.

To craft the Focus potion in Hogwarts Legacy:

You need to first unlock the Room of Requirement, which is only made available after attending your first Potion class in Hogwarts.

You also need to make sure you have sufficient ingredients available to you for crafting your desired potion.

To make the Focus potion using Lacewing Flies, you need to follow the quick-time event prompts that appear on the screen when using the Potion Station in the Room of Requirements.

While some unique potion recipes can be obtained through story progression and certain main story missions, most of them are sold in Hogsmeade for a fair price.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023, with early access for Deluxe Edition owners, live on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). The last-generation console (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) versions of the game are due for release on April 4, 2023.

