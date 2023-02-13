All beasts in Hogwarts Legacy and how to capture them

Hogwarts Legacy delivers an enthralling action RPG experience featuring a vast open world with distinguishable geographical features. Despite being an important part of the game, the Hogwarts School of Wizardry and Witchcraft occupies only a fraction of the enormous map, which houses fourteen main regions.

In addition to a wide variety of flora, the enticing world of Hogwarts Legacy is home to thirteen kinds of magical and impressive beasts who can be friendly and helpful companions. Most of these creatures can be found seeking shelter in dens spread across the Forbidden Forest and South Hogwarts regions.

If you are looking for a concise list of creatures available in Hogwarts Legacy and the process of capturing them, this article has that covered.

All extraordinary beasts across Hogwarts Legacy’s exciting world of magic and how you can capture them

To capture beasts in Hogwarts Legacy, players must unlock the Nab-Sack first. You can unlock the Nab-Sack by completing the 24th main quest - The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom. It will also teach you how to capture a beast using the Nab-Sack.

To simplify capturing a notorious beast, players can use additional spells like Arresto Momentum, Levioso, and Glacius to restrict the beast. They can also approach an unsuspecting beast stealthily using the Disillusionment spell. Some of the aggressive ones must be defeated using spells before being rescued.

Take a look at the list of beasts that appear in Hogwarts Legacy:

1) Diricawl

These are adorable, plump, flightless birds that can vanish and reappear to protect themselves from danger. Players can locate Diricawl dens in the South Hogwarts Region.

2) Fwooper

Featuring a bright pink distinguishable coat, the Fwooper is a popular bird known for its song that can cause madness among people. Players can find a Fwooper den in the South Hogwarts Region.

3) Giant Purple Toad

These peculiar beasts are useful for making certain potions or upgrading your gear. Players can find toad dens near Aranshire and in the Forbidden Forest.

4) Graphorn

These large and aggressive beasts are known for their majestic appearance. In Hogwarts Legacy, players can find a Graphorn wandering along the Clagmar Coast after completing the main quest of San Bakar’s Trial. Completing the San Bakar’s Trial will unlock Graphorn as a mountable beast.

5) Hippogriff

Hippogriff is a mountable beast in Hogwarts Legacy. These are admirable flying creatures with a horse’s rear and an eagle’s front and can be found in the Forbidden Forest. Players can also rescue one and unlock its mount potential by completing The High Keep main quest.

6) Jobberknoll

Jobberknolls are unique birds that don’t make any sound until their deaths. They can be found in the Forbidden Forest.

7) Kneazle

Kneazles are cat-like creatures known for their keen discerning qualities that can flag distrustful and suspicious people. They can be excellent pets to those who win their trust. Players can find Kneazle dens in the South Sea Bog.

8) Mooncalf

A Mooncalf can be rescued during the night, the only time these shy creatures spawn in Hogwarts Legacy. They can be found in the South Hogwarts and Forbidden Forest regions.

9) Niffler

These small, furry beasts love collecting shiny objects and storing them in their pouch. Players can locate Nifflers in the Hogwarts Valley region.

10) Phoenix

Phoenix is a rare beast in Hogwarts Legacy, as it doesn’t spawn to be rescued like others on this list. Players can rescue this elegant bird by completing the Phoenix Rising main quest.

11) Puffskein

Puffskeins are adorable, fluffy beasts that are common household pets among wizards and witches. They are low-maintenance creatures and love eating bogies. Players can rescue a Puffskein from the Forbidden Forest and South Hogwarts regions.

12) Thestral

Thestrals are unique horse-like creatures that are only visible to those who have faced death. There are only two Thestral dens in the game - one on the northern edge and the other on the south.

Thestrals are difficult to rescue and require players to use multiple spells to restrict them. Make sure to approach them as stealthily as possible.

13) Unicorn

Unicorns need no introduction to the world of magic. In Hogwarts Legacy, these beautiful equine creatures can only be found in the Forbidden Forest.

Note that the beasts you approach may try to flee the scene. In that case, you must retry rescuing them a couple of times. Rescued beasts must be released in the Room of Requirement’s Vivarium, where you can interact - pet and feed - with them.

Poll : 0 votes