Why is the Hogwarts Legacy protagonist able to see Thestrals?

One of the most unique aspects of the Hogwarts Legacy protagonist revealed early on was that they could see Thestrals. Any Potterhead worth their salt will remember that not everyone can catch a glimpse of these rare winged horses, with Harry Potter and Luna Lovegood being the few who could.

The question that arose in everyone's mind was what significant event in the protagonist's past allowed them to see Thestrals. Over the past year, the community has conjured various theories to account for this ability. Given that the protagonist was a freshly admitted fifth-year student at Hogwarts, an unusual event, some wondered whether that was linked.

The reason for the Hogwarts Legacy protagonist being able to see Thestrals is explained quite early

The game begins with the protagonist standing beside a carriage drawn by invisible beasts. Along with them is Professor Eleazar Fig, who teaches Magical Theory at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the RPG. Soon, another person apparatus into the scene and is introduced as George Osric, an official at the British Ministry of Magic.

They all make their way inside the carriage, and it lifts off for Hogwarts with the driver controlling the invisible beasts. Players are introduced to the background of each of these characters before the topic of Ranrok, and the threat he holds comes up.

George states that Eleazar's wife was in contact with him about Ranrok before her death and had given him a small cabinet protected by ancient magic and made up of goblin metal. The protagonist can unlock the artifact, which reveals an ornate key.

Right then, a dragon bites the carriage from behind and snaps it in half. The horrified Hogwarts Legacy protagonist looks on as the formidable beast kills George. As the protagonist turns to look ahead, the Thestrals magically appear in view.

As anyone acquainted with the Potterverse will know, a Thestral is a rare winged horse that can only be seen by someone who has seen death at least once. The beast has distinct physical features of a skeletal body and leathery wings.

Witnessing the death of George Osric allowed the protagonist to be able to see Thestrals. While the reasoning is not as complicated as some of the theories discussed by the community, it perfectly explains the unique ability of the protagonist.

Furthermore, Threstal is one of the three mounts available to players in Hogwarts Legacy, but with some caveats. Thestral mount is available to players who have acquired either the Deluxe Edition or the Collector's Edition of the wizarding world RPG.

The option to use mounts is unlocked for players once they have completed the quest 'The High Keep,' which requires players to be at least level 17 and complete Professor Garlick's Assignment 1 - Wingardium Leviosa. 'The High Keep' will unlock the Hippogriff mount for players, who will later be able to switch for a Thestral.

The early access period of Hogwarts Legacy began on February 7 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The global launch is scheduled to take place on February 10.

