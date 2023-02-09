How to access Deluxe Edition content (Thestral mount and Dark Arts cosmetics) in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy, the latest fantasy RPG from WB Games, has taken the world by storm. Developed by Avalanche Games, Hogwarts Legacy is essentially the quintessential role-playing experience that fans of the Harry Potter books (including the spin-off series, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) have been requesting for more than a decade.

Being a role-playing game at its core, Hogwarts Legacy features a plethora of gear and cosmetic customizations, including multiple equipment pieces, combat gear, and even a "transmog" feature that's available right from the get-go.

Unfortunately, due to the slow pace of the main story missions and a lengthy opening hour, players will have to wait a long time before getting their hands on new equipment and gear in the game. Fortunately for players who purchased the Deluxe Edition, an exclusive gear set as well as a mount will be waiting for them in their inventory at the start of the game itself.

It should be mentioned that accessing the additional content in-game can be a bit tricky and not as straightforward as claiming the exclusive Deluxe Edition bonuses. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to claim and access the Deluxe Edition content (including the Dark Arts set and the Thestral mount) in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to claim and access the Deluxe Edition bonuses (Dark Arts set and Thestral mount) in Hogwarts Legacy

Like most modern AAA releases, WB Games' latest role-playing title, Hogwarts Legacy, comes with two different versions: a standard $60 version with the base game, and a more expensive $70 Deluxe Edition, which not only includes the base game, but offers a host of other goodies for players to use in-game as well.

Claiming and subsequently accessing the Deluxe Edition bonus is fairly straightforward once you know exactly where to look. Here's how you can access the Deluxe Edition bonus (Thestral mount and Dark Arts set) in the game:

First off, you must make sure that you have access to the Deluxe Edition of the game. (You can confirm the version you have purchased from either the purchase receipt or the game's store page on your platform of choice, where you bought the game)

You must be connected to the internet the first time that you boot up the game in order to claim the digital bonuses.

Upon starting the game for the first time, you will greeted with two pop-ups allowing you to claim the Deluxe Edition bonuses.

Once you claim the bonuses on the start-up screen, head into the game and go to your loadout menu (only accessible after completing the prologue and getting the Field Guide).

On the loadout menu, go to the gear piece that you want to change and press the Change Appearance key, which will give you the option to use the Dark Arts cosmetic set over your existing gear.

As for the Thestral mount, it will be made available to you after completing The High Keep main story quest, which unlocks the ability to use mounts.

Once you're able to use mounts, you can select the Thestral mount and assign it as one of your primary mounts to explore the Wizarding World.

Wizarding World @wizardingworld Experience a magical open-world adventure with @HogwartsLegacy , inspired by all corners of the Wizarding World – including the ruins seen in Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure ride at @UniversalORL Experience a magical open-world adventure with @HogwartsLegacy, inspired by all corners of the Wizarding World – including the ruins seen in Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure ride at @UniversalORL 💫 https://t.co/jt5pblGJxw

Considering that the Deluxe Edition bonuses are exclusively cosmetic in nature, they help you stand out amongst the crowd of other fellow Hogwarts students, especially with the Thestral mount. Hogwarts Legacy features a large catalog of cool outfits and combat gear, and like any other role-playing game, gives players complete liberty on what their in-game character looks like.

What is included in Hogwarts Legacy's Deluxe Edition?

While the Deluxe Edition might cost $10 more than the Standard Edition, it does offer a fair bit of extra content that you can use to give your playable character a cosmetic edge over other students in Hogwarts. By purchasing the $70 Deluxe Edition of the game, you gain access to:

The base version of the game

72 hours of early access

A Thestral Mount

The Dark Arts Battle Arena

The Dark Arts Cosmetic Set

The Dark Arts Garrison Hat

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Bring a darker flair to your journey through the wizarding world. Pre-order the #HogwartsLegacy Deluxe & Digital Deluxe Editions tomorrow at 8 AM PT. Bring a darker flair to your journey through the wizarding world. Pre-order the #HogwartsLegacy Deluxe & Digital Deluxe Editions tomorrow at 8 AM PT. https://t.co/tzDUBvFfcl

It must also be mentioned that pre-purchasing either the Standard or the Deluxe Edition grants you access to the pre-order bonus:

An Onyx Hippogriff

A Felix Felicis potion recipe

As an added bonus for PlayStation players, pre-ordering the game on either PlayStation 4 or 5 grants access to a PlayStation-exclusive quest called the Haunted Hogsmeade Shop. This quest offers an additional dungeon, a Shopkeeper's Cosmetic Set, and an in-game Hogsmeade shop.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to release globally on February 10, 2023, with the Early Access period for Deluxe Edition owners already live on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). The previous-generation console (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) versions of the game are due for release on April 4, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes