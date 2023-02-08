How to access pre-order mount Hippogriff in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is easily one of 2023's most hotly-anticipated games. Developed by Avalanche Games, the game allows players to delve into the mystical world of wizards and witches as a student at the prestigious Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The story of Hogwarts Legacy is set in 1890, over a century before the events of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, the first of the iconic novels and live-action movies. Despite the massive time gap, fans will be able to spot many familiarities between the wizarding world of Avalanche Games' latest fantasy role-playing title and the Potterverse books and films.

Much like any other modern AAA release, Hogwarts Legacy comes with a pre-order bonus for players. However, unlike most titles that only include minor cosmetic tweaks to weapons or armor that end up being redundant after the first couple of hours, Avalanche Games offers a unique mount that players can use for the entirety of their playthrough.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to access the pre-order bonus, the "Onyx Hippogriff" mount in Hogwarts Legacy.

Accessing the pre-order bonuses in Hogwarts Legacy

Much like any other modern AAA release, Hogwarts Legacy is offered in two different versions: a $60 standard edition and an $80 deluxe edition. While the standard edition comes with just the base game, the deluxe edition comes with a number of extra goodies for you to use in-game, including:

A Thestral Mount

The Dark Arts Battle Arena

The Dark Arts Cosmetic Set

The Dark Arts Garrison Hat

Pre-ordering either the standard or the deluxe editions of the game will grant you access to the pre-order bonus, which includes:

An Onyx Hippogriff

A Felix Felicis potion recipe

Pre-ordering the game on either PlayStation 4 or 5 will grant you access to a PlayStation-exclusive quest called the "Haunted Hogsmeade Shop." This quest comes with an additional dungeon, a Shopkeeper's Cosmetic Set, and an additional Hogsmeade shop. The quest will be made available to you as soon as you make your way to Hogsmeade, i.e., after completing the prologue and the first main story mission.

The Onyx Hippogriff mount will be made available to you after completing “The High Keep” main story quest to unlock mounts. Once you unlock the ability to use mounts, you will be able to select the Onyx Hippogriff and assign it as one of your primary mounts to explore the open-world.

As for the "Felix Felicis" potion, you will be able to brew the concoction once you unlock the Room of Requirement, which is only made available after attending your very first Potions class in Hogwarts.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023, with the early access period for Deluxe Edition owners already live on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). The previous-generation console (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) versions of the game are due for release on April 4, 2023.

