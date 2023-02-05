Fact Check: Does Hogwarts Legacy have PlayStation button prompts on PC?

Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming fantasy role-playing game from Warner Bros. Games, is one of the most anticipated releases of 2023. Avalanche Games' upcoming venture is releasing as a cross-generational title, i.e., on both current-generation and last-generation consoles alongside PC.

Being a third-person, open-world RPG, players might want to enjoy the game while sitting back with a controller. While the laid-back gaming experience is a staple for console players, it isn't as common for PC users.

One of the biggest detractors for many to use a controller on PC is the lack of PlayStation button prompts. This might be a dealbreaker for those who want to use their DualShock or DualSense controllers on their PC.

Fortunately, Hogwarts Legacy has native support for PlayStation controllers on PC. Complete with button prompts, it will allow those who might want to use their shiny new DualSense controllers to experience the magical open world of Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy has native support for PlayStation controllers, complete with button prompts for DualSense and DualShock 4

Unlike Hogwarts Legacy, most games lack native support for DualShock and DualSense. Thanks to its implementation, players will not have to rely on third-party software such as "DS4Windows" to play Hogwarts Legacy with their PlayStation controllers.

This is on top of the game featuring support for the Xbox controller, complete with appropriate button prompts.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Your letter to Hogwarts has arrived. Live the Unwritten beginning February 10, 2023. #HogwartsLegacy Your letter to Hogwarts has arrived. Live the Unwritten beginning February 10, 2023. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/Io1RCuys7b

Exploring native supports for Xbox and PlayStation controllers on PC

Using a controller to play games on PC has been simplified, with Windows 10 featuring native support for Xbox controllers. Coupled with that, Steam incorporates drivers and support for various controllers, ranging from Xbox to Nintendo Switch Pro and JoyCon controllers.

However, most games on PC usually come with the Xbox controller layout (ABXY), making it difficult and even frustrating for players who might want to use their PlayStation controllers. Steam even has native support for DualShock 4 and DualSense controllers, with the "Big Picture" mode featuring the PS button layout for its menus. However, when it comes to the games themselves, most of them are usually Xbox prompts.

While there are titles that come with PlayStation button prompts, such as Team Ninja's Nioh and Nioh 2, PlayStation PC exports, The Surge 2, and Batman Arkham Knight, these are few and far between. Players are often forced to deal with Xbox button prompts while using a PlayStation controller.

Thankfully, this won't be an issue with Avalanche Games' upcoming fantasy role-playing game, and players will be able to enjoy the title on PC, regardless of their controller preference.

Hogwarts Legacy comes out on February 10, 2023, with early access for Deluxe Edition owners starting from February 7, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions are due for release on April 4, 2023.

