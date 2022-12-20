5 games like God of War Ragnarok on Nintendo Switch

God of War Ragnarok, the sequel to the phenomenal 2018 soft-reboot of the God of War series, has finally been released. However, the game is currently exclusive to the PlayStation consoles, with a possible P.C. release in the future, with no plans for its arrival on other major console platforms.

Many players on current and last-generation PlayStation consoles already have their hands on the game. However, a considerable section of the console playerbase on both Microsoft and Nintendo's platforms will not experience what is arguably one of the best narrative-driven action-adventure games of 2022.

God of War Ragnarok might never show up on Nintendo's current-generation console, in part due to the limiting hardware capabilities of the Switch and also due to the God of War I.P. being owned by PlayStation. However, fans of the game's action-heavy combat and the narrative set-pieces can get a similar (if not better) experience from other games already available on the Nintendo Switch.

Here are five games like God of War Ragnarok on the Nintendo Switch.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Five action-heavy and narrative-driven games like God of War Ragnarok, but on the Nintendo Switch

5) Bayonetta 3

The recent entry in PlatinumGames' iconic action hack-and-slash series, Bayonetta 3, is easily one of the best games in 2022. In keeping with the tradition of having whacky narratives, Bayonetta 3's story is as absurd as they come, which does not match the rather serious tone of God of War Ragnarok's main story.

However, it does deliver equally engaging action gameplay as the PlayStation exclusive. The Bayonetta series has always excelled in delivering a high-octane hack-and-slash combat system that is easy to pick up for any newcomer but features ample depth for veterans of character action games.

Much like God of War Ragnarok, Bayonetta 3 is the final chapter in the titular Umbra Witch's story, with some heartfelt moments sprinkled throughout the game. Fans of character action games looking for a God of War-like experience on Nintendo Switch cannot go wrong with Bayonetta 3 or any other two Bayonetta games.

4) Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition

Much like the Bayonetta series, Capcom's iconic slash-them-up style game, Devil May Cry, has much more in common with the classic God of War games than Kratos' Norse saga. The Devil May Cry series was cited as one of the primary inspirations for the original God of War title back in 2005.

Santa Monica Studio has significantly changed the hack-and-slash action formula of the God of War series with the newer titles' story. They still retain the action-heavy approach of the classic games regarding combat. As such, what better game to play on Nintendo Switch than the one that inspired the team behind the God of War series in the first place?

While Capcom has made the first three games in the Devil May Cry series available on the Nintendo Switch, the third mainline title is the best choice for players craving a polished and fantastic experience on Nintendo's console.

Capcom Europe @CapcomEurope



3 Special Edition is available now on



bit.ly/SwitchDMC3SE This party's gettin' crazy! Let's rock! #DevilMayCry 3 Special Edition is available now on #NintendoSwitch , with a new Free Style mode (dynamic style switching & access to all weapons) and local co-op Bloody Palace! This party's gettin' crazy! Let's rock! 🎸 #DevilMayCry 3 Special Edition is available now on #NintendoSwitch, with a new Free Style mode (dynamic style switching & access to all weapons) and local co-op Bloody Palace! 😈😈😈😈🍕🍕🍕🍕 bit.ly/SwitchDMC3SE https://t.co/TZwedhxXM3

Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition features not only the base game but also some extra features, such as the ability to play as Vergil and a freestyle mode that allows players to switch between Dante's four distinct combat styles on the fly. The Devil May Cry series is known for its over-the-top storytelling and an exhilarating combat system, and Devil May Cry 3 features both of them at their best on the Nintendo Switch.

3) Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Coming from Ninja Theory, the developers of Heavenly Sword, Odyssey: Journey to the West, and DmC: Devil May Cry, Hellblade has much more in common with God of War Ragnarok than it might initially seem.

From a Norse setting filled with mythological creatures from the Viking age, an action-focused melee combat system, a plethora of environmental puzzles, a heart-wrenching story about losing a loved one, and even the protagonist carrying a severed head on her waist, the similarities between Hellblade and God of War Ragnarok are uncanny.

Much like Kratos' Norse saga, the story is the main focus of Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. However, the combat system is no slouch, either. With a slower and more methodical melee combat system and challenging boss fights, playing Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is as close as it comes to experiencing a God of War Ragnarok-like action-adventure game on the Nintendo Switch.

2) Doom Eternal

Players looking for a challenging yet satisfying action game experience akin to God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarok on the Nintendo Switch need not look beyond Doom Eternal. The most recent title in the iconic first-person shooter franchise from id Software, Doom Eternal, is as metal as the original God of War games, with a systematic approach to its action-heavy gameplay akin to the newer entries in the series.

Both Kratos and the protagonist of Doom Eternal, aptly named the "Doomguy," are men of fewer words who allow their combat tools and bare fists to do the talking in their stead. While Doom Eternal only features a surface-level story about the destruction of earth and humanity at the hands of literal demons, the action-heavy FPS combat makes up for its lack of narrative depth.

1) Darksiders 2

Developed by the now-defunct Vigil Games, the Darksiders series takes a lot of inspiration from games like The Legend of Zelda, Devil May Cry, and even the classic God of War games. The first game in the series feels like a God of War game but with much edgier character models and a more complex narrative.

The sequel to the original Darksiders 2, however, feels very much like the new God of War games, with mild RPG mechanics, non-linear progression, and a more fleshed-out story. Although reminiscent of the original game's action-heavy roots, the combat system is tweaked to give players flexibility over their choice of weapons, of which there is quite a lot.

While Darksiders 2 originally came out in 2012, it still holds up as one of the best action-adventure games on all major console platforms, including Nintendo Switch, and something that players craving for an experience not dissimilar to God of War Ragnarok should not miss out.

Poll : 0 votes