Ranking all mainline God of War games from worst to best

The God of War series has come a long way since its inception in 2005 for the PlayStation 2. While it started as a hack-and-slash action franchise, its recent entries have taken an action-adventure approach, like most modern PlayStation exclusives.

Despite being a fairly new IP compared to other PlayStation-exclusive properties, the God of War series (and its titular protagonist, Kratos) has become the most recognizable face of the PS brand.

Going from a rage-fueled god-killing demigod with one-dimensional character motivations to a controlling, calm, and ultimately peaceful god, Kratos' development through all the mainline titles is a monumental achievement for Santa Monica Studio.

Over the years, the series has seen many incredible quality installments, each pushing the boundaries of graphical fidelity and gameplay mechanics. Naturally, the franchise has also had its fair share of mediocrity.

Now that Santa Monica Studio has delivered the most recent entry, God of War Ragnarok, here's a look back at history as we rank all the mainline games in the iconic series.

Ghost of Sparta, Ragnarok, and other mainline God of War games, ranked from worst to best

8) God of War: Chains of Olympus

Built for Sony's handheld iteration of the PlayStation console, the PlayStation Portable (PSP), GOW: Chains of Olympus was developed as a gap filler between the first two numbered entries in the series.

The game showcases the series' flexibility on a handheld platform. However, the developers have had to make huge sacrifices to the visual and gameplay design to make it playable on the PSP's small form factor.

While the premise for the game was quite strong, it did not bring anything new to the series' gameplay or narrative formula. This makes it one of the most forgettable experiences in the franchise.

7) God of War: Ghost of Sparta

Much like GOW: Chains of Olympus, GOW: Ghost of Sparta was developed exclusively for the PlayStation Portable. However, the game saw some significant changes to the formulaic gameplay of the series, making it a much more enjoyable title.

One of the biggest improvements was made to the story, which shifted focus from the godly conspiracies to Kratos' past, his family, and his long-lost brother, Deimos.

While the title offers an intriguing narrative and engaging hack-and-slash action, it falls short compared to other mainline titles in the series. This is due in part due to the limitations imposed by the PSP.

6) God of War: Ascension

GOW: Ascension isn't a bad game, far from it. However, it is still regarded as one of the worst entries in the franchise.

GOW: Ascension came right after God of War 3, which basically concluded Kratos' Greek story arc with a satisfying finale. While the title had some great gameplay, it never felt innovative enough to warrant its existence as a mainline entry in the series.

From story to gameplay systems, GOW: Ascension feels like an unnecessary rehashing of the previous five installments of the series. The game does feature some spectacular set-pieces and breathtaking visuals that pushed the PlayStation 3's hardware to its absolute limits. However, it failed to deliver a unique experience to set it apart from the rest of the titles in the series.

5) God of War (2005)

The original God of War, the game that started the phenomenal hack-and-slash action series, is easily one of the most revered titles among fans. This is all thanks to its visceral combat, satisfying puzzles, and unique premise.

While the game very much shows its age, even with the PlayStation 3 remaster, it still holds its own among some of the most iconic hack-and-slash titles of all time.

4) God of War 2

God of War 2 is easily one of the best examples of sequels done right. It improves almost every gameplay aspect of the original title while also delivering a stellar narrative.

The second title in the series is one of the best and most beloved games on the PlayStation 2. It features the visceral and satisfying combat of the original game, backed by some truly spectacular set pieces. The sequel also made some significant changes to the gameplay and level design of the original, making it a much more enjoyable experience.

From much more streamlined puzzles to a better and more fluid combat system, God of War 2 is basically everything fans wanted from a sequel to the 2005 original.

3) God of War 3

The third mainline installment is the penultimate episode in Kratos' Greek saga. What started with the demigod getting enslaved and blindsided by Ares ended with the decimation of Olympus.

Kratos' revenge-driven narrative saw him get entangled in many godly conspiracies. However, the titular demigod bested everything and everyone in his path, coming back from death to enact his revenge against the almighty Zeus.

The game starts right where God of War 2 ends, with Kratos approaching Mount Olympus with aid from the Titans as he challenges Zeus himself. Kratos defeats god after god, starting with Poseidon and Hades and ending with Zeus, in what can be considered the most brutal executions in gaming.

2) God of War Ragnarok

The conclusion of Kratos' Norse saga and the sequel to the phenomenal 2018 soft reboot of the series, GOW Ragnarok is the perfect example of how to deliver a fantastic sequel to a great game.

Improving on almost every aspect of the previous title, including combat, exploration, and side quests, GOW Ragnarok is a marvelous action-adventure title in every regard.

The narrative might not have reached the heights of the previous title. However, the game completely delivers on players' expectations from the sequel to one of the best action-adventure titles of the eighth console generation.

1) God of War (2018)

No one would've thought that Kratos, a one-dimensional character known only for his uncontrolled rage, could be transformed into a relatable and human character. However, with the 2018 soft reboot of the franchise, Santa Monica Studio did just that. Not only did the game humanize the rage-fueled monster that is Kratos, but it also gave him a newfound purpose: to raise his son.

Kratos, who lost everything he cared about after getting blindsided and tricked by a god, was once again given a chance to raise a family of his own, albeit in the Norse lands.

Directed by Cory Barlog, the creative mind behind some of the best titles in the series, the 2018 soft reboot was essentially a personal story told via Kratos. As the narrative became much more nuanced and intimate, so did the gameplay.

Gone was the top-down hack-and-slash design; the new title was structured like most modern action-adventure games with an over-the-shoulder camera, giving players an up-close and personal combat experience.

While the changes to gameplay and progression were a significant departure from the classic titles, the core identity of the series remained intact with the 2018 title.

The combat is visceral and satisfying, with a huge variety of combos that can be chained and a few magical abilities. Coupled with stellar one-take camera work, spectacular set pieces, and some amazing boss fights, the game is easily the best the series has ever seen.

