Hogwarts Legacy guide: How to sell unwanted gear in-game

Being a role-playing game at heart, Hogwarts Legacy allows players to find and collect a host of different resources. From crafting materials needed for brewing potions to equipment pieces that give players an advantage over their adversaries, there is much to discover and collect in the game.

Collecting loot, optimizing builds, and crafting useful resources are part of the role-playing progression system. However, players will often find themselves with a lot of redundant resources in their possession, which, apart from hogging the precious inventory space, do not serve any other purpose. This is doubly true with the low-level equipment pieces that they acquire throughout their journey in Hogwarts.

Fortunately, Hogwarts Legacy allows players to sell their equipment and unnecessary resources in exchange for credits.

Get access to Hogsmeade to sell unwanted gear and crafting resources in Hogwarts Legacy

On the surface, Hogwarts Legacy is quite different from most traditional role-playing games. However, the fundamental mechanics (combat and loot management) is essentially the same as any other modern RPG.

Selling unwanted items from the inventory does not require you to complete any extensive optional quest. Instead, it is as simple as just going to a shop and trading said items in exchange for credits.

However, it should be mentioned that you can only start selling unwanted items after they get access to Hogsmeade. To do so, you must complete the prologue and the first couple of main story quests.

The shopkeepers around Hogsmeade are as follows:

J. Pippin's Potions

Tomes and Scrolls

Ollivanders

Spintwitches Sporting Needs

Gladrags Wizardwear

The Magic Neep

Brood and Peck

Madam Snelling's Tress Emporium

Once you gain access to Hogmeade, buy your first wand and talk to the shopkeepers around the central hub. You can then start selling whatever item you deem unnecessary.

Apart from Madam Snelling's Tress Emporium, which is a hairdressing salon, you can sell gear and other resources at all other shops around Hogsmeade.

Warner Bros. Games' upcoming fantasy role-playing game is easily one of the most hotly anticipated titles of 2023. Developed by Avalanche Games, Hogwarts Legacy allows players to immerse themselves in the mystical world of sorcerers, wizards, and witches right out of the pages of the Harry Potter books.

With the game's launch being right around the corner, hype and anticipation among fans are at their peak, and for all the right reasons.

Hogwarts Legacy is a love letter to the Harry Potter novels as well as the side stories set within the same universe (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them). Fans have been asking for a fleshed-out role-playing experience set in the expansive Potterverse for years.

From its fantastical setting to its charming and equally mystical characters, Avalanche Games' latest role-playing title features everything that fans adore about the Potterverse books.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to be released on February 10, 2023, with the early access period for Deluxe Edition owners already live on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. The last-generation console (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) versions of the game are due for release on April 4, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes