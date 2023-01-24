Hogwarts Legacy: All magical beasts showcased till now

There will be plenty of magical and fantastic beasts in Hogwarts Legacy for Potterheads to encounter, catch or ride, and we have already seen many of them. The Potterverse is replete with such creatures, and fans are eagerly waiting to know which one of them has made the cut in the upcoming wizarding world RPG.

In Hogwarts Legacy, players step into the shoes of a newly admitted fifth-year student at the iconic school of Witchcraft and Wizardry, learning various subjects and sharpening their magic skills. Gameplay trailers have already shown the protagonist taking care of magical beasts, threatened by dark wizards who are hell-bent on capturing them.

This article provides readers with a list of all the fantastic beasts showcased or hinted at till now to be a part of Hogwarts Legacy.

Every magical beast showcased for Hogwarts Legacy so far

The confirmed list of magical beasts so far for Hogwarts Legacy is as follows:

Acromantulas - Anyone who has seen Harry Potter and Chamber of Secrets will be quick to recognize these giant spiders. According to the Harry Potter wiki, they are known to have a taste for human flesh and were first seen in 1794. We have already seen students battling large spiders in the Forbidden Forest in Hogwarts Legacy trailers.

Giant spiders (Image via Hogwarts Legacy)

Centaurs - These creatures are well-known in the mythological world and are also part of the Potterverse. Centaurs have a head, arms, and torso that look human, whereas the lower body is that of a horse with four legs and a tail. According to the Harry Potter wiki, this unique species has a natural talent for archery, healing magic, divination, and astronomy. Professor Firenze, one of the centaurs from the Forbidden Forest, became a teacher of Divination at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

- These creatures are well-known in the mythological world and are also part of the Potterverse. Centaurs have a head, arms, and torso that look human, whereas the lower body is that of a horse with four legs and a tail. According to the Harry Potter wiki, this unique species has a natural talent for archery, healing magic, divination, and astronomy. Professor Firenze, one of the centaurs from the Forbidden Forest, became a teacher of Divination at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Dragons - One of the most intriguing and enigmatic winged fire-breathing magical beasts that have been imagined by humans, dragons are also a part of the Potterverse. According to the Harry Potter wiki, Garrick Ollivander, the famed wandmaker, considered dragon heartstring to be one of the Supreme Cores for wands, with the other two being unicorn hair and phoenix feather. The leaked achievement list has hinted that Hogwarts Legacy players will be involved in saving one, and Potterheads are excited to encounter one in-game.

Dragons in the Potterverse (Image via WB Games Avalanche)

Fwoopers - These are brightly colored energetic birds, with the yellow Fwooper seen in the trailers. According to the Harry Potter wiki, their “high-pitched, twittering song would drive the listener insane.” The creature was thus sold with a Silencing Charm applied to it.

- These are brightly colored energetic birds, with the yellow Fwooper seen in the trailers. According to the Harry Potter wiki, their “high-pitched, twittering song would drive the listener insane.” The creature was thus sold with a Silencing Charm applied to it. Graphorns - Newt Scamander, in the book Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, noted that Graphorns are found in the mountainous European regions and are aggressive in nature. The tentacle-like features its mouth displayed are unique physical characteristics. Graphorns are one of the first magical beasts we saw in Hogwarts Legacy trailers and can be used as a mount.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy The Graphorn is tough as nails and not to be underestimated. Will you befriend this magical beast? #HogwartsLegacy The Graphorn is tough as nails and not to be underestimated. Will you befriend this magical beast? #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/gnkD88Yz7G

Hippogriffs - Hippogriffs are another creature with a hybrid appearance — with the head, front legs, and wings of an eagle and the body, back legs, and tail of a horse. They are available as a mount in Hogwarts Legacy, with players being able to unlock the Onyx Hippogriff mount by pre-ordering the title. Potterheads will be able to quickly remember Buckbeak, a Hippogriff part of Hogwarts’ herd, which made quite a few appearances in the books. They were extremely proud creatures, and proper etiquette had to be maintained while attempting to bond with them for the first time.

Kneazles - Kneazles' physical characteristics are similar to that of a normal cat. Kneazles were great pets and possessed a great level of intelligence. Hermione Granger’s pet Crookshans was a half-Kneazle.

- Kneazles' physical characteristics are similar to that of a normal cat. Kneazles were great pets and possessed a great level of intelligence. Hermione Granger’s pet Crookshans was a half-Kneazle. Mooncalves - Mooncalves are known to be shy magical beasts that only step out of their burrows during a full moon. In the March State of Play trailer from 2022, we saw a character tending to a group of cute-looking mooncalves with their adorable eyes and distinct blue skin. Newt Scamander also had a herd of them that he carried in his suitcase and in the basement of his apartment.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Always make time for brushing, feeding, and playing with your magical creatures in the Vivarium. #HogwartsLegacy Always make time for brushing, feeding, and playing with your magical creatures in the Vivarium. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/9moMnrcCFO

Nifflers -Nifflers’ physical characteristics remind one of a platypus, especially the long snout. They are known to be attracted to things that are shiny and are good at locating treasures. Potterheads will be eager to see what role, if any, they play in helping players locate treasures in Hogwarts Legacy.

-Nifflers’ physical characteristics remind one of a platypus, especially the long snout. They are known to be attracted to things that are shiny and are good at locating treasures. Potterheads will be eager to see what role, if any, they play in helping players locate treasures in Hogwarts Legacy. Phoenixes - One of the rarest creatures in all mythology, a phoenix is a unique magical bird that bursts into flames when it turns old and is reborn from the ashes. Dumbledore noted that “they can carry immensely heavy loads, their tears have healing powers, and they make highly faithful pets.” Their feathers were one of the Supreme Cores, with the iconic Fawkes giving two feathers that became the cores of Harry Potter’s and Voldemort’s wands. According to the leaked achievement list, catching a phoenix in Hogwarts Legacy is a possibility.

Thestrals - One of the rarest magical beasts in the Potterverse, Thestrals were winged horses with “a skeletal body, face with reptilian features, and wide, leather wings that resemble a bat’s.” The most unique feature of this creature is that it could be seen by those who had witnessed death, as was the case for Harry Potter and Luna Lovegood in the original saga. Although it will be available as a mount in Hogwarts Legacy, for now, it is only available to those that have either the Deluxe Edition or the Colletor’s Edition of the upcoming wizarding world RPG.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Bring a darker flair to your journey through the wizarding world. Pre-order the #HogwartsLegacy Deluxe & Digital Deluxe Editions tomorrow at 8 AM PT. Bring a darker flair to your journey through the wizarding world. Pre-order the #HogwartsLegacy Deluxe & Digital Deluxe Editions tomorrow at 8 AM PT. https://t.co/tzDUBvFfcl

Trolls - According to the Harry Potter wiki, Trolls are beasts with “prodigious strength and immense stupidity,” with the lowest wizarding exam failing grade being called by its name. Potterheads will remember seeing a Troll when Professor Quirrell set one loose in the school in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. We have already seen gameplay trailers featuring the beast in Hogwarts Legacy.

While some creatures were hinted at by the leaked achievement list, more of these fantastic beasts will be revealed once the title drops early next month. We will keep you informed of any such updates.

Poll : 0 votes