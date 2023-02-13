How to find Hippogriffs and obtain Hippogriff Feathers in Hogwarts Legacy

In Avalanche's Hogwarts Legacy, there are numerous Magical Beasts that you will encounter in the recently released action RPG, with Hippogriffs being one of the most sought-after.

You won't be able to find and tame one just anywhere, as they're one of the hardest beasts to find in the game. Playing an important role in Hogwarts Legacy, Hippogriffs can be used not just as a mount, but you can also harvest useful crafting materials from them - Hippogriff Feathers.

Considering that the RPG comes with its own spin on the crafting feature, getting your hands on some of these core ingredients is crucial in helping your wizard have an easier time with some of the game's hardest encounters.

Today’s guide will go over how you can encounter and tame a Hippogriff in Hogwarts Legacy as well as harvest its feathers.

Finding and catching a Hippogriff in Hogwarts Legacy

As mentioned earlier, this particular Magical Beast isn't very common in Hogwarts Legacy. You will need to explore the open world for a fair amount of time to come across locations where they spawn in the game.

Here are some of the regions that you can explore to find Hippogriffs in Hogwarts Legacy:

Towards the Eastern region from the West Forbidden Forest Floo Flame location.

Towards the Northwest from the South Poidsear Coast.

Towards the Northeast from The Mine’s Eye Floo Flame location.

Towards the West from the West Manor Cape.

These are some of the more reliable spawn points for Hippogriffs in the game, where you may encounter them more frequently.

Catching a Hippogriff is much trickier than encountering one as these beasts will immediately flee if they spot you. Hence, the best trick to approach them will be to fast travel to the nearest Den and then use the Disillusionment spell on yourself and sneakily approach them.

You will then need to cast Levioso to make the Hippogriff levitate, making it easier to capture with your Nab-Sack. This magical item can be obtained as a reward for completing the ‘The Elf, The Nab-Sack, And the Loom’ quest. Once you've captured a Hippogriff in this manner, it will then be successfully tamed by you, and you'll be able to mount it.

Obtaining Hippogriff Feathers in Hogwarts Legacy

To obtain Hippogriff Feathers in Hogwarts Legacy, you will need to make your way to the Room of Requirements and place the beast in your Vivarium. You must then take care of it by feeding and brushing the Hippogriff, which will then automatically allow you to obtain its feathers as a reward. You now have a steady supply of Hippogriff Feathers that you can obtain over time by simply petting and caring for the creature.

Alternately, you can even buy this crafting resource from Brood and Peck, but it will cost you Galleons and isn't an advisable way to obtain these feathers. It’s always best to rely on the Vivarium’s special properties to obtain various crafting ingredients.

