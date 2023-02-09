How to unlock Beasts in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy has plenty of fantastic beasts. If you spend enough time in your classes, you can find them. Beast taming is important for players to focus on while exploring the Wizarding World. It's more than simply saving beasts in the wild; it can also help you acquire essential reagents for your potions throughout your gameplay.

In Hogwarts Legacy, you can tame beasts and bring them back to the Vivarium, where you can take care of them. Here's what you need to know about the fantastic beasts of the Wizarding World.

How can you start taming Fantastic Beasts in Hogwarts Legacy?

After completing Percival Rackham's Trial in Hogwarts Legacy, you must return to your studies. This is when you can tackle Beasts Class, which is the 21st Main Quest. Beasts class is a short series of objectives.

Go to Beasts class

Brush the Puffskein

Brush a Kneazle

Feed a Kneazle

Speak with Professor Howin

Talk to Poppy

Go with Poppy

Brush Highwing

Feed Highwing

Completing the Beasts class in Hogwarts Legacy will allow you to protect Fantastic Beasts from poachers and other predators while exploring the world around you. Thanks to Poppy Sweeting, you'll be introduced to a few magical creatures - Puffskeins and Knealzles.

You'll also need Nab-Sack. This is one of the game's utility spells used to rescue beasts. You receive it from the quest The Elf, The Nab-Sack, And the Loom. It is the 23rd Main Quest in the game. You'll receive this shortly after completing the Beasts class. You'll speak to Deek, the House Elf in The Room of Requirement, to get this started.

He will give you the Nab-Sack spell, which you'll use to rescue a few animals - Puffskeins, a Jobberknoll, and a Mooncalf - which only appears at night. After completing this quest, you can rescue beasts in the wild. This quest will take a little time and effort, but it's worth doing.

The Nab-Sack will let you capture the beasts and bring them back to the Vivarium, where Poppy Sweeting's help comes into play. She showed you what to do - use the Beast Petting Brush to pet them and Beast Feed to feed your new friends. You can also rename them or set them free if you wish.

You'll know when there is a beast to rescue and tame by the paw print icon on the map. Each den has its magical creatures in Hogwarts Legacy, so explore frequently to scout these out.

It helps to have a wide variety of beasts so that you can harvest potion ingredients from them. You can even breed beasts later. It's worth spending some time in the Vivarium for this reason.

Taking part in the Beast taming system in Hogwarts Legacy is an excellent idea, especially if you want to brew potions. Having the right animals around to farm materials from without finding them in the wild could save a great deal of time.

