You will come across several main-story quests in Hogwarts Legacy’s extensive single-player campaign that may require varying degrees of effort to clear. This guide will attempt to elaborate on how to complete one such quest - The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom.

As a prerequisite, you must be at Level 15 and have unlocked the Room of Requirement. This quest is automatically unlocked after clearing The Helm of Urtkot main story quest during the events of Hogwarts Legacy, so don't worry about missing it.

Note: Spoilers for Hogwarts Legacy's campaign will follow.

The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom is the 24th main story quest in Hogwarts Legacy

You meet Deek during the events of this quest in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via YouTube/WoW Quests)

The entire walkthrough of the quest is detailed as follows:

Speak to Professor Weasley and make your way to the Room of Requirement.

Next, speak with Deek the house-elf. Follow him to reach a marked destination.

Deek will hand over the Nab-Sack - a large magical purse that can be used to safely capture and transport beasts back into the Vivarium of the Room of Requirement.

You will automatically be transported near a Puffskin den outside the castle grounds.

Equip your Nab-Sack akin to equipping a spell onto your D-pad.

When near the beast, equip the bag and wait for it to get sucked in. Press the correct button when prompted to complete the process.

Find Deek and speak to him once more. Deek will now ask you to catch a Jobberknoll this time.

Find the Jobberknoll den west of the Forbidden Forest’s fast-travel Floo Flame point.

Repeat the steps to capture the Jobberknoll, albeit with double the button prompts instead. You can use appropriate, non-lethal charms to buy some time.

Speak with Deek once more to head for the final hunt - a Mooncalf.

Make your way up the mountain path to find a Mooncalf den nearby a Floo Flame. Advance the time of the day to night time using your in-game controls.

Similar to the Jobberknoll and Puffkskein, you will also have to sneak up behind a Mooncalf to capture them in the Nab-Sack. This part is especially tricky since it requires 3 button prompts.

Once you are done, head back to the Room of Requirement after you meet up with Deek.

Release the captured beasts into the Vivarium.

Next, equip the Brush and Feed and head into the Vivarium to both pet and feed the beasts. You will be rewarded with Puffskein Fur, Jobberknoll Feathers, and Moon calf Fur for this endeavor.

Leave the Vivarium to equip your Conjuring spell. Move to the Utility tab and select Enchanted Loom. Set it within the Room of Requirement.

Interact with the item and choose a trait you wish to add to an item of clothing of your choice to upgrade that particular gear.

Finally, find Deek and speak to him to conclude the quest.

This particular quest will unlock the Vivarium and Nab-Sack to use at your leisure and allow you to capture rare beasts to bring them back to the safety of the Room of Requirement.

Hogwarts Legacy was released on February 10, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. A Nintendo Switch port is also in development and is scheduled for release later this year.

Poll : 0 votes