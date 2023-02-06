5 things you need to do in Hogwarts Legacy's Room of Requirement

The upcoming action-RPG Hogwarts Legacy is by far the most ambitious Wizarding World game yet. It offers a unique and original perspective on the familiar setting first introduced by J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter books. Interestingly, this also includes a secret location known as the Room of Requirement.

First introduced in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, it sees a slightly different function in Hogwarts Legacy. It is unlocked as part of the main narrative progression.

Developer Avalanche Software recently unveiled new details about this ever-shifting space. From customization to more surprising features, there is much to cover about the area. With that in mind, here are five things to do in the Room of Requirement.

Players can expect to spend a lot of time in the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy

1) Personalize as you see fit

Symbol Guy @SymbolGuy #HogwartsLegacy I wasn’t excited enough about the Room of Requirement, but now I am because it’s its own Sims game! I wasn’t excited enough about the Room of Requirement, but now I am because it’s its own Sims game! 🏠 #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/rJ5ckpYz2k

The first and most notable aspect of the Room of Requirement is how customizable it is. The Wizarding World's lore describes it as a space that gives the user what they want according to their needs.

This means Hogwarts Legacy players will get to decorate it in a variety of ways, from fundamental "workbenches" that aid in character progression to ceiling windows, wall shelves, furniture, and more — all of which are called Conjurations. Players can also change the items' color, size, position, and more, allowing the Room of Requirements to become a place they can truly call home.

2) Grow your own resources

Bubble03 @Bubble036

#HogwartsLegacy I wonder what the fertilizer in the room of requirement will do. Decrease plants grow time? Upgrade plants? I wonder what the fertilizer in the room of requirement will do. Decrease plants grow time? Upgrade plants?#HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/4tgkuM54e6

Players will be able to harvest a variety of plants and other resources in Hogwarts Legacy's Room of Requirement. This will take a set amount of time as the various herbs grow. The plants can then be used in various potions and crafting recipes, which should go a long way in helping players face hardships throughout the title's dark and mature narrative.

3) Upgrade your gear

Eugene the Magical @3ugene_tm

#HogwartsLegacy When you collect Ancient Magic fragments in combat, your HP is also restored. This might be one of the Traits you can weave into your outfit using the Enchanted Loom, or it might be a primary stat that comes with this outfit by default. When you collect Ancient Magic fragments in combat, your HP is also restored. This might be one of the Traits you can weave into your outfit using the Enchanted Loom, or it might be a primary stat that comes with this outfit by default.#HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/lGYyYTpg2V

Hogwarts Legacy is a role-playing game, first and foremost. As such, it includes a gear-based system related to character progression. Different types of items (such as a glove) are set across various rarities and may offer a variety of Traits, an example of which would be decreased damage taken from various enemy types. Moreover, the Loom can be used to swap in new Traits onto the gear.

However, some accessories and items can't be identified from the get-go, in which case players will need to visit the Identifying Station to appraise them. Additionally, a transmog system is in place so players can avail of stat bonuses while ensuring their character looks good.

4) Look after your tamed beasts

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Always make time for brushing, feeding, and playing with your magical creatures in the Vivarium. #HogwartsLegacy Always make time for brushing, feeding, and playing with your magical creatures in the Vivarium. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/9moMnrcCFO

The Vivarium is at the heart of the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy. It teleports players to a serene meadow where all their tamed beasts can be placed to interact with and feed. Some of these creatures include the adorable Niffler and Mooncalf, and they can all be renamed. In return, players will be rewarded with materials, like fur, which allows for upgrading gear.

But there's more. This area can also be decorated as desired, with different plants, props, and so on. Moreover, the Beast Feeder can be used to feed monsters, and there are also toys for them to play with. Lastly, there is more than one type of Vivarium to discover, too, such as a swamp-themed one.

5) Get more Conjurations to diversify your Room of Requirement

While there are a decent number of options from the get-go that can be used to customize the Room of Requirement, more Conjurations can be discovered as players progress through the narrative. They can also be purchased from specific stores in Hogsmeade, a town close to Hogwarts.

All Conjurations cost a certain number of Moonstones to be summoned; this resource can be found all over the open world. Players will have to grind for this currency if they wish to have all the ornaments and items under the sun.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023, for the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The PS4 and Xbox One versions will be released on April 4, 2023. Nintendo Switch will get the title on June 25, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes