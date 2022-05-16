How important will crafting potions and gathering resources be in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy, set to release in the latter half of 2022, has made fans extremely excited about the video game. Many expect great things to come their way as the developers have revealed several interesting things that will likely be a part of the title.

It has taken a long time for fans to get something concrete, but the recent State of Play event has revealed quite a few features that would be there in the game. If trailers and reveals are anything to go by, crafting and gathering will be two important aspects of Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy is touted to be the most ambitious Harry Potter game yet, although it will have a different timeline. Set in the late 1800s, the game will allow players to truly live out their fantasies in the wizarding world. To make matters more interesting, the game will rely heavily on gathering and crafting mechanics.

Hogwarts Legacy will likely give a lot of importance to crafting and gathering, among other in-game mechanics

Crafting and gathering are common mechanics found in many games. The fact that these mechanics will be available in the Harry Potter title was posted on Reddit by user u/Triqunox, who noticed these features in the trailer.

Several moments from the trailer hinted at certain useful mechanics at play. The user stated that they love such mechanics in games like Breath of the Wild, and would love Hogwarts Legacy to have the same.

If the poster is to be believed, the first scene will have the ability to collect items. This will infer towards students gathering different items, including flowers and fruits.

It has already been stated that the title will have the Forbidden Forest, alongside possible quests associated with the location. Hence, gathering seems to be a core mechanic of the game in the future.

Then comes the activity of crafting. This mechanic varies across games based on the overall themes. In the case of Hogwarts Legacy, the scope is massive, given the amount of alchemy and similar features present in the lore. Potions, for example, is a core subject in the world of Harry Potter, and the game will surely have the class.

The main poster also spoke about the chances of cutting trees and mining resources. However, given the player's character, it is unlikely that those activities will be allowed. Mining and cutting trees will be a bit farfetched, unlike gathering and crafting.

Other community members also added their opinions regarding the mechanics of Hogwarts Legacy. One player believes it could be a time sink, an idea that they will love.

Another player feels that these simple activities will increase the immersion of Hogwarts Legacy and will allow them to feel at home.

One player added that the crafting mechanism shown in the trailer resembles that of the Harry Potter universe.

Some feel that mining should be a part of the game, and there could also be a renewable resource that could be used in different ways.

If the trailers are anything to go by, crafting and gathering will be daily activities that players of Hogwarts Legacy will have to partake in. To what degree will they be useful is a matter that can only be duscussed once the game releases.

Edited by Saman