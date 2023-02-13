Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete Jackdaw's Rest quest

Avalanche's recently released RPG Hogwarts Legacy allows players to go on exciting adventures and complete challenging tasks. After all, it wouldn't be a true wizarding experience without the thrills of exploring the magical world. You'll come across a plethora of quests filled with action-packed encounters, either in Hogwarts or out in the open world.

At one point in the game, you'll cross paths with a ghost named Richard Jackdaw. You will meet the former Hogwarts student for the first time in one of the four quests, depending on which House you belong to:

The Hunt of the Missing Pages (Gryffindor)

Prisoner of Love (Hufflepuff)

Ollivander's Heirloom (Ravenclaw)

Scrope's Last Hope (Slytherin)

After completing one of these four quests, you will automatically be eligible to commence Jackdaw's Rest Quest. Here's a full guide on how to complete this particular Hogwarts Legacy quest.

Jackdaw's Rest quest guide in Hogwarts Legacy

Jackdaw's Rest quest is one of the main storyline missions in Hogwarts Legacy. Here, you must immerse yourself with a significant portion of Richard Jackdaw's past, which involves exploring the location of his death and finding the missing pages of the book that you found for Professor Fig.

Before starting Jackdaw's Rest quest, keep in mind that you have to learn the Expelliarmus spell. Learning it is required in order to start this mission.

Upon selecting this quest, you will first have to meet up with Richard Jackdaw in the Forbidden Forest. You can find the location towards the northern area of the World Map. Make sure to have all of your offensive spells equipped since this quest involves plenty of combat.

Once you've met up with Richard Jackdaw, follow him towards the East North Hogwarts Floo Flames location. As you progress further into the forest, Jackdaw will ultimately feel reluctant to join the adventure. Deciding to stay back in avoidance to remember his own death, Richard will then provide instructions on how to enter the cave.

Inside the cave, you will stumble upon a birdbath that the ghost mentioned to be near his tombstone. This birdbath will require a password, which Richard Jackdaw will tell you, for the swirling stone portal to activate. Once it has been opened, you will find yourself facing three Golems and you must defeat them before proceeding.

Hogwarts Legacy - Door entrance (Image via WB Games)

Upon going through this portal, you have officially entered the tomb at this point. There will be a locked door somewhere towards the end of the entrance. The only way to unlock the door is by solving a puzzle that involves hitting three orbs with a Basic Cast. Considering that this is a timed puzzle, you should hit the orbs as fast as possible. After successfully completing the puzzle, the door will then open.

Brace yourself for several enemy encounters after entering the first door. There will be several waves of spiders as you continue on your journey inside the tomb. Be mindful of the waypoint tracker as there will be a few different paths to take, which will lead you to other parts of the tomb. As a result, you can easily get lost with the selection of paths available.

Hogwarts Legacy - Giant Spider (Image via WB Games)

After going through the spider-infested tomb, you will then come across several platforming areas. At this point, you'll need to have the Accio spell ready because a few platforms will need to be moved around to process. Considering that some paths can lead to high-tier loot, feel free to explore the area.

Following the combat with spiders, platforming and door opening puzzles, you'll finally locate Richard Jackdaw's skeleton. His remains will contain the missing pages of the book. After successfully retrieving the pages, the Pensieve Sentries and Sentinels in the room will be activated and prepare themselves to fight you.

Hogwarts Legacy - Pensieve Sentries and Sentinels (Image via WB Games)

You will end up facing a few waves of Pensieve Protectors, Sentries, and Sentinels, who will need to be defeated to progress further into the tomb. After an intense battle, an Ancient Magic spot will appear on the ground. Interact with it to open the archway portal. You will then find yourself being flooded by a large body of water, but a protective shield will surround you.

Once this flood leads to the next room, you should stumble upon four golden arches that represent different portraits. When you speak to Percival Rackham via the arch, he will acknowledge that someone has finally discovered his map chamber.

After a lengthy exchange, you will be given access to Hogwarts Legacy's Talents system, which functions as Skill Points that you can use to upgrade and unlock specific skills. Additionally, this will conclude Jackdaw's Rest quest. Hogwarts Legacy is currently available for the PS5, PC, and Xbox X|S.

