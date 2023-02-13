All types of enemies that wizards can face in Hogwarts Legacy

Avalanche Software's Hogwarts Legacy is an action role-playing game released by Warner Bros. on February 10. It takes place in the Wizarding World realm, based on the Harry Potter novels.

The title takes is set in an ancient land of mysticism and magic filled with many creatures, monsters, and Death enemies. Since players will confront all of them along their journeys, it is vital to be familiar with the variety in the game.

Gamers must defeat enemies in order to gain experience and level up. The latter's level will be visible alongside their health bar, and enemies with a higher level than players' will be highlighted in red. If they are of a lower or equal level then it will be highlighted in green.

What kind of monsters there are in Hogwarts Legacy and how to fight them

While on their adventure, players will encounter many sorts of foes. There will be a total of 69 adversaries in the game, with two being exclusively available for PlayStation users.

Hogwarts Legacy will have five different broad types of enemies. While some may appear identical to one another, all of them have unique characteristics that make fighting them difficult.

Enemy types:

1) Witches and wizards

Wizards and witches are the basic human foes you will encounter throughout the game, and they are further classified into two categories. The first group is the Poachers, who pursue magical monsters. The second is known as the Ashwinders, and they consider themselves to be servants who are born from a magical fire.

There are a total of 12 different sorts of human enemies in the game.

Ashwinder Duelist Ashwinder Scout Ashwinder Assassin Ashwinder Soldier Ashwinder Executioner Ashwinder Ranger Poacher Animagus Poacher Duelist Poacher Tracker Poacher Stalker Poacher Ranger Poacher Executioner

2) Beasts

Beasts are the sort of opponents that do not like humans, especially when their hunting areas are approached. Some of them can be tamed, but the majority are hostile to humans and must be put down for the protection of others.

There are a total of 18 types of beasts in the game, which include:

Acromantula Armoured Troll Bardolph Beaumont’s Corpse Cottongrass Dugbog Dark Mongrel Forest Troll Fortified Troll Great Spinned Dugbog Inferius Quagmire Troll River Troll Thornback Ambusher Thornback Hatchling Thornback Matriarch Thornback Scurriour Thornback Shooter Venomous Hatchling Venomous Matriarch

3) Goblins

Goblins play a key role in Hogwarts Legacy since a rebellion is essential to the plot. They are separated into two groups and do not provide much difficulty in the game. The first set is known as the Loyalists, and they are unbiased and reside with humans. The second faction is devoted to Ranrok and they are enemies to humans.

There are six types of Goblins in the game:

Loyalist Assassin Loyalist Sentinel Loyalist Warrior Loyalist Ranger Loyalist Commander Ogbert the Odd

4) Ancient Magic creatures

While exploring the open world's magical environment, you will come across many statues that come to life when approached. They become alive for only one purpose: to guard the ancient magical secrets.

There are four types of such creatures in the game:

Pensieve Guardian Pensieve Sentry Pensieve Sentinel Pensieve Protector

5) Death enemies

These dead soldiers will be spotted walking around freely throughout the main quest: Niamh Fitzgerald's Trial. They are created by Death and are extremely tough to vanquish. You can use the Elder Wand to defeat these opponents with ease.

There are three types of Death enemies in Hogwarts Legacy:

Death's Troll Death's Dark Mongrel Death's Shadow

Hogwarts Legacy was launched recently and has a sizable fanbase. The game is available on PC (via Epic Games Store and Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. It will be released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in the coming months.

Poll : 0 votes