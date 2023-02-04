What role will Dark Wizards play in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy will soon bring a brand new adventure for aspiring witches and wizards to go on. Set in the Wizarding World universe, a brand new magical adventure awaits. As the protagonist, who is a fifth-year student at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, players will meet many different faces. However, various dangers hide around every corner, including the growing threat of Dark Wizards.

As the official antagonistic evil in the Wizarding World, what role do they truly play in the overall scheme of things? Will their presence affect the game and narrative in any way? If so, how can they be dealt with?

Dark Wizards will play a key role in Hogwarts Legacy

To no one's surprise, Dark Wizards are once again the bad guys of this game. Led by Victor Rookwood, the malicious group has become the talk of the town — and not for good reason. They have teamed up with Goblins, who, led by their leader Ranrok, have started an uprising and seek to uproot the Wizardkind from existence.

As such, players will also fight many powerful Goblins with their unique powers throughout the campaign. But why exactly are the Dark Wizards helping them? While their motive is not known yet, the title's narrative suggests that the ancient magical powers the protagonist possesses have something to do with it.

This is also why any Dark Wizard encountered throughout the title's story will be on the hunt for the player, including Victor Rookwood himself. For Harry Potter fans who find his last name familiar, the story also hints that he is the ancestor of Augustus Rookwood, a loyal member of Lord Voldemort's Death Eater group. Perhaps this minute detail holds some significance to their role in the narrative.

Can players be Dark Wizards?

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG experience that offers players opportunities to shape their character. While it is not possible for the protagonist to join the Dark Wizards' cause, players will be able to succumb to evil by learning Unforgivable Curses. These include three powerful spells: Crucio, Imperio, and Avada Kedavra. This allows players to torture, mind control, and instantly kill the target, respectively.

However, to what extent gamers will be able to use these, and if there are repercussions for using them, remains to be seen. The developers at Avalanche Software have already stated that the title doesn't have a morality system in place, so it should be interesting to see how being evil works out for players.

The Deluxe Edition of Hogwarts Legacy features a Dark Arts Battle Arena to try out the Unforgivable Curses and will even grant owners 72 hours of early access. This means that they will be able to download and play the game on February 7, 2023.

For other gamers, Hogwarts Legacy releases on February 10, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions are slated for April 4, 2023. The last rendition to arrive on the scene is for the Nintendo Switch, coming June 25, 2023.

