Can you choose your house in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy will be out soon on consoles and PC. With a brand new Wizarding World adventure at hand, players will explore a world that has never been as richly realized before in the series. As a fifth-year student, they will get to enjoy the magical school life penned down in J.K. Rowling's acclaimed fantasy universe.

This also includes being sorted into a House. It is a "faction" of sorts that each student studying at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is assigned to.

With the upcoming video game offering from Avalanche Software promising to be an RPG experience, players wonder if they will be able to pick their House in the game. The short answer is yes, they can.

Hogwarts Legacy offers all four iconic Houses for players to pick from

As is tradition for the series, Hogwarts Legacy features the following four Houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff. The official FAQ confirms that players will be able to pick one of their choice early on in the game. This suggests the means to outright select the House, from a list perhaps.

Another option is a quiz of some kind to analyze the player's personality and determine the final House based on the outcome. However, players who wish to employ a test to determine their House can do so already.

The test can be taken on the official Wizading World website, which will provide players with their House (as well as Patronus and Wand).

haru @pygmypff reminder you can link your wizarding world account to your hogwarts legacy game to carry over your house and wand selection (patronus TBA) and claim exclusive rewards reminder you can link your wizarding world account to your hogwarts legacy game to carry over your house and wand selection (patronus TBA) and claim exclusive rewards https://t.co/ELysdRdTcJ

Here are the steps to do so:

Log in to your Wizarding World account or create one if you have not yet Complete the associated Sorting and Wand ceremonies. They are indicated by the Get Sorted Now and Discover Your Wand options respectively on the site. After obtaining the result, log in to or create a Warner Bros account (which will be used to connect to Hogwarts Legacy) Link your platform of choice (PC or console) under the Connections tab This should unlock exclsuive rewards like wallpapers and two in-game cosmetics for Hogwarts Legacy: the Beaked Skull Mask and exclusive House Fan-Atic Robes To avail of the in-game goodies as well as the House and Wand, players will need to log-in to their account to complete the process while starting up.

While players will also obtain a Patronus, it is unclear if they will make it into the game like the House and Wand does. Once sorted, they will be affiliated with their team and be able to visit their exclusive dormitories - including those that have never been seen before in a Wizarding World video game before.

It seems like the storyline will also differ to an extent based on the chosen House, with certain locations like the Azkaban prison being entirely inaccesible to some Houses. However, this has not been confirmed yet.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The PS4 and Xbox One versions will arrive on April 4, 2023 while the game is slated for a Nintendo Switch release on June 25, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes