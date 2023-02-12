When is Hogwarts Legacy releasing on Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch?

After a waiting period that spanned years, Hogwarts Legacy was finally launched by WB Games Avalanche on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 10. But those on earlier generation consoles are set to wait even longer before they finally dip their toes into the magical realms of the wizarding world.

While the official reveal trailer for Hogwarts Legacy was released in 2020, the title's initial launch date was in 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It was delayed to 2022 and then to February 10, 2023.

WB Games Avalanche later announced in December 2022 that PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch would receive the Potterverse title later.

Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch users will receive Hogwarts Legacy later in 2023

As revealed by the official Twitter handle of the wizarding world RPG, the title will be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. Nintendo Switch users will get their hands on the game even later on July 25, 2023. While the longer wait period will disappoint some, it also allows developers to polish the title for the older consoles.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on April 4, 2023 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and on July 25, 2023 for Nintendo Switch. The team is looking forward to bringing you the game and we want to deliver the best possible game experience across all platforms.

The official announcement states that the staggered release date for these platforms is because:

"The team is looking forward to bring you the game and we want to deliver the best possible game experience across all platforms."

The official FAQ site for Hogwarts Legacy also clarified that the Collector's Edition would be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. Unlike those on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, other platforms will not feature a 72-hour early access period.

Hogwarts Legacy registered positive reviews upon launch, having a Metacritic score of 85 and a "Very Positive" score on Steam at the time of writing. Sportskeeda's own coverage of the title gave it 8, noting the richness and brilliance of the world that the developers have painstakingly crafted while being true to the Potterverse.

The launch has also been plagued by PC players complaining about technical issues affecting their time in-game. Framerate drops, stuttering issues, crashes and other similar errors have been reported. It is expected that the developers at WB Games Avalanche will address these issues in a future patch.

In Hogwarts Legacy, players start their journey in the wizarding world as freshly admitted fifth-year students at the iconic Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. While the world is threatened by an impending goblin rebellion, the protagonist is sought after by a dark wizard.

