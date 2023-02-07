Hogwarts Legacy "keeps crashing on PC" error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

The Hogwarts Legacy early access period is now live for owners of the Digital Deluxe edition of the game. Fans of the Wizarding World are having a great time with what Avalanche Software has brought to the table.

While the community is spellbound with the magic of Hogwarts and Hogsmeade, not all players are having a great time with the RPG, especially those who are on PC.

The title is plagued with quite a few performance issues, with stutters being the most frequent of them all. However, there are times when players also encounter sudden crashes, especially when going from one zone to another and a new environment starts to load.

Hogwarts Legacy seems to keep crashing for some PC players. What makes this error so annoying is that there are no permanent solutions for it apart from a few temporary workarounds.

Hence, today’s guide goes over some of the ways you can deal with the Hogwarts Legacy crash issue on PC.

No permanent solution to "keeps crashing on PC" error in Hogwarts Legacy, but there are some workarounds

As mentioned earlier, there is no permanent solution that can help you with the “keeps crashing on PC” error in Hogwarts Legacy, apart from a few workarounds. Listed below are some of the things that you can do to solve the issue in your system.

1) Restarting your PC

Restarting your PC might not seem like the most genius of solutions for the problem. However, it seems to have worked fairly well for many players in the community. After turning your system off and on, you will be required to open Steam and restart the game once again.

2) Scan and fix files

The crash might also be happening due to corrupt file integrity. You might have a few damaged files in the Hogwarts Legacy installation directory, which means you will be required to scan and fix them.

To do so, you will need to make your way to the Steam Client > Right-click on the game > Properties > Local Files > Verify Integrity of Game Files.

Upon doing this, Steam will automatically start a process that will go through all the files in the directory and fix the damaged ones.

3) Re-installing the game

It might seem like a drastic measure, but re-installing the game seems to have worked for many players who have been facing crashes in Hogwarts Legacy. You must uninstall and then reinstall the game on the Steam client itself to try and fix the issue.

4) Update your driver

Updating your GPU to the latest driver is also something that is highly recommended when it comes to dealing with game crashes.

Both Nvidia and AMD have their respective desktop apps, which will help you automatically search for and install the latest driver patch for your system.

5) Wait for a patch

Hogwarts Legacy will likely receive a day-one patch to deal with some of the performance issues that the community is facing. While one patch might not fix all the problems, Avalanche Studios will surely introduce subsequent updates in the coming days.

