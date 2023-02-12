Hogwarts Legacy has a diverse array of spells for players to use in the wizarding world, ranging from Unforgivable Curses to standard charms such as Accio. While players can maximize these spells, it is to be kept in mind that major damage dealing spells have a cooldown associated to prevent abuse.

This article will detail the four best offensive spells players can use in Hogwarts Legacy. It should be noted that we have taken an endgame viewpoint, assuming that one has the majority of spells unlocked. You can either build this loadout now or keep this guide handy to do so in the future.

Note: Spoilers for Hogwarts Legacy. The article refects the writer's opinions.

4 S-tier spells for the best offensive loadout in Hogwarts Legacy

1) Expelliarmus

Expelliarmus is one of the first spells players will learn during their stay at Hogwarts. It is unlocked through a quest given by Professor Hecat during a Defense Against the Dark Arts class.

This particular spell can disarm an opponent, allowing players to safely deal damage to foes. Additionally, Expelliarmus can be used to deal damage and push enemies away.

Some may regard it basic, but it is a very useful and versatile spell that can often turn the tide of a battle. So, you should definitely have it in your offensive loadout.

2) Bombarda

Bombarda, aka the Exploding Charm, is unlocked after players complete Professor Howin’s Assignment in the second half of the game. Once the side quest gives access to the spell, players can master it at leisure.

As the name implies, Bombarda can explode enemies. An incredibly powerful spell, only bested by the Unforgivable Curses, it is recommended for endgame builds.

3) Crucio

The first Unforgivable Curse on our list, Crucio is a deadly spell that inflicts an unbearable amount of pain (and damage) to foes. Additionally, enemies hit by the spell become cursed and take extra damage.

Crucio is automatically unlocked during the campaign of Hogwarts Legacy in a quest involving one of your companions, Sebastian Sallow.

4) Avada Kedavra

The most deadly of them all, Avada Kedavra is an Unforgivable Curse in Harry Potter. It can instantly kill an enemy in one hit, but it comes with a cooldown to prevent misuse. This spell is unlocked late into the game’s campaign, during the final quest for Sebastian Sallow, and is arguably the strongest spell you can use.

About Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is an action role-playing game set in the 1890s, and it follows a fully-customizable protagonist attending their fifth year at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Players can fully explore the iconic castle to uncover its secrets and also visit other popular locations from the franchise such as Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley.

In true RPG fashion, players can level up and learn spells as well as partake in side quests as they progress through the campaign. One can expect to uncover dark secrets that could tear apart the wizarding world.

The game was released on February 10, 2023, for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

