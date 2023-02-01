5 RPGs to look forward to in February 2023

2023 is going to be a massive year for RPGs. There's something for everyone in the world of role-playing games this year, from remakes to brand-new iterations of classic franchises. While many games still don't have confirmed release dates, this list is all confirmed and will be coming in February 2023.

There are too many splendid games to list here, and Hogwarts Legacy is always in the spotlight. Though it's not an RPG that I'm looking forward to, I understand many people feel differently. So with that in mind, that is coming out soon, and a wealth of fans of the Harry Potter series are excited to be a wizard or witch.

February promises a bunch of excellent RPGs

1) Tales of Symphonia Remastered (February 17)

Tales of Symphonia Remastered is a remake of the Nintendo Gamecube classic and is finally coming to modern consoles in February 2023. One of the RPGs in the long-standing Tales franchise is a game that introduced many American players to the series. While the art style will remain mostly the same, it will have "sharper and crisper in-game visuals."

The controls for the Elemental Cargo ship are noted to have improved, and skippable cutscenes will finally be a part of the game. Tales of Symphonia is a game I did not play when it first came out, as I don’t care for Gamecube. However, it's a beloved game in the series, one of the best, and I'm genuinely looking forward to returning to this as one of the RPGs I played this month.

2) Wild Hearts (February 17)

Plenty of games have tried to break into the stranglehold Monster Hunter has on the "monster killing" genre of RPGs. Wild Hearts is the next one to give it a shot, with Koei Tecmo, Omega Force, and EA joining forces for this action RPG. Set in a world inspired by feudal Japan, players hunt massive creatures known as Kemono.

However, players will discover ancient, powerful technology to aid them in this combat. It has cross-play right out of the gate, gorgeous visuals, and some genuinely fantastic weapons. This could be one of the biggest RPGs of the year, depending on how it competes against the currently-running Monster Hunter Rise.

3) Atomic Heart (February 24)

FPS RPGs can often be great fun (ask Fallout fans). Atomic Heart is an action RPG coming from Mundfish. Set in an alternate version of 1955's Soviet Union, the Russians defeated Nazi forces in World War 2, thanks to their robotics and automation advances.

This led to a version of the internet known as "Collectiv 1.0," which created a robotic hive mind. A new version, "Collectiv 2.0," is being developed, allowing users to absorb vast amounts of information in no time.

Unfortunately, the protagonist, P-3, will have to deal with robots that have gone rogue, failed experiments, and his deteriorating mental state. The story is exciting, and the game has a lot of hype. Only time will tell if it lives up to it.

4) Octopath Traveler II (February 24)

The sequel to the original Nintendo Switch hit, Octopath Traveler 2, is one of the year's biggest RPGs. Many fans, myself included, are excited to see the changes and improvements from the start. It promises a wild, emotional ride with eight new characters and a greater focus on character interaction.

Proof that turn-based RPGs are still popular, Octopath Traveler 2 is one of the RPGs dropping in late February 2023. Each character will have their own rich, deep story. You also don't have to play the first game. It's a unique tale but features the same decisive turn-based combat and breathtaking pixel visuals.

5) Like a Dragon: Ishin! (February 21)

One of the most highly anticipated RPGs coming in February 2023, is the release of Like a Dragon: Ishin! The game was not released in the West until this year. It's a complete remake of the classic Ryu Ga Gotoku, released on the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4.

With a visual overhaul, new Trooper Cards that feature long-time fans of the series, such as Kenny Omega, and much more, the excitement has been at a fever pitch.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! takes place at the end of the Bakumatsu era in Japan. It tells an alternate version of the story of Ryoma Sakamoto, one of the most famous men in Japanese history. A classic tale of sworders fighting for the nation's future, it will bring a story that hasn't been told in the West to modern platforms. It's one of the year's biggest releases, even outside of RPGs.

There are other role-playing games to be aware of in February 2023. Digimon World: Next Order, Tyrant's Blessing, and Void Terrarium 2 are just a few of the other releases coming this year. No matter what kind of RPG you're a fan of, the odds are high that there will be something for you.

Poll : 0 votes