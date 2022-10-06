Octopath Traveler 2: Official release date, all playable characters, new gameplay features, and more

Back in 2018, Japanese developer Square Enix released a brand new JRPG (Japanese role-playing game) called Octopath Traveler for the Nintendo Switch. It boasted a unique pixel-art visual style but was backed by modern rendering techniques, something the studio dubbed "HD-2D". Now, after a smartphone spin-off, a true successor is launching next year as Octopath Traveler 2.

For those who missed the hype back then and were wondering what the big deal was, here's a rundown of everything about the upcoming game.

What is Octopath Traveler 2 about?

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



See what happens when their paths intertwine and where their adventures lead them when OCTOPATH TRAVELER II launches for Eight new travelers journey through the land of Solistia, each with their own story to tell.See what happens when their paths intertwine and where their adventures lead them when OCTOPATH TRAVELER II launches for #NintendoSwitch on Feb. 24, 2023! #NintendoDirect Eight new travelers journey through the land of Solistia, each with their own story to tell.See what happens when their paths intertwine and where their adventures lead them when OCTOPATH TRAVELER II launches for #NintendoSwitch on Feb. 24, 2023! #NintendoDirect https://t.co/jhIp8E1DYc

The game takes place in Solistia, which consists of two continents divided by a vast sea. Compared to the more fantastic and medieval locales of the original, this successor steps into the industrial revolution with trade and technology seeing a massive spurt.

With so much to do and see, some people seek to become glamorous stars of the stage and industry. Meanwhile, others suffer the consequences of war, plague, and poverty. Like the first game, there are eight new travelers to play as. Each of them comes from a different region and pursues this journey for their own ideals and gains.

Features:

Begin your adventure as one of eight new travelers, each with their own origins, motivations, and unique skills.

The series’ HD-2D graphics, a fusion of retro pixel art and 3DCG, have reached even greater heights.

The story takes place in Solistia, where diverse cultures thrive from east to west and the industries of the new era flourish. You can sail the seas and explore every corner of a world that changes from day to night.

Each traveler has a unique set of Path Actions they can use to battle townspeople, obtain items, take others along in their travels, and more.

Familiar mechanics from the original game have been preserved, like the freedom to develop your travelers’ jobs and skills, as well as the Break and Boost system that made battles so exhilarating. New mechanics have also been added.

Who are the characters and what is the combat like in Octopath Traveler 2?

The following key characters make an appearance, each possessing a different background and role:

Hikari - a Warrior

Agnea - a Dancer

Partitio - a Merchant

Osvald - a Scholar

Throné - a Thief

Temenos - a Cleric

Ochette - a Hunter

Castti - an Apothecary

Akin to the first game, players will control each character within their self-contained narrative arcs, which will eventually converge to form a bigger picture. Octopath Traveler 2's gameplay will feel familiar to both players of the original game as well as traditional JRPG fans; there is a sizable world to explore, replete with NPCs, towns and activities.

Combat is turn-based, and the first game's strategic Break & Boost system returns in full form. Of course, there are dungeons to explore, bosses to fight and treasures to discover as players level up and utilize various characters' skills to gain the upper hand in battle.

Players can use BP (Battle Points) in battle to unleash powerful variants of attacks and spells to quickly dispose of foes. There's also a job system (a trademark of many Square Enix JRPGs). But there are new additions as well, including a day and night cycle, as well as the ability to have two Path Actions during each time period. Path Actions in the first Octopath Traveler were NPC contextual actions that had different effects, like challenging or stealing from NPCs. There is also ship travel, likely allowing navigating between the two continents on olaris

Overall, it is a far more ambitious adventure than the original game. Octopath Traveler 2 releases on February 23, 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far