Octopath Traveler 2 announced at Nintendo Direct: All characters, release date, gameplay, and more

Octopath Traveler 2 was finally announced during the recent Nintendo Direct event, with tons of information on gameplay improvements, new characters, and even a confirmed release date.

Nintendo's latest Direct might have been one of the biggest showcases of the year from the Japanese publishing giant, with new game reveals, exciting updates on already released titles and much, much more.

Although fans might have been expecting a few titles that Nintendo would be showcasing during the presentation, no one would have guessed the sequel to one of the best turn-based JRPGs ever created, Octopath Traveler, being one of them.

Octopath Traveler 2 will come to Nintendo Switch in early 2023

The trailer showcased during Nintendo Direct gave fans a first look at Octopath Traveler 2's gameplay as the band of heroes battle huge and terrifying beasts.

The core gameplay systems seem to have remained the same, with minor alterations having been done to the environment. Instead of just cities like in the previous title, the sequel features a much more vibrant and varied environment, including deserts and fields.

The characters that are confirmed for the sequel include the Merchant, Dancer, Apothecary, Scholar, Thief, Hunter, and Cleric. They seem to be based on the previous title's character arcs, that although start small, build themselves up into something larger and much more prominent as the story goes on.

Most of the trailer included raw gameplay from the sequel, which is something rarely seen in announcements. Even Nintendo's own flagship titles like Metroid and Bayonetta are often announced with just the title card, without any gameplay. This also means the game will most probably not face any delays, which is nigh common in today's gaming landscape.

Octopath Traveler 2 will be released for the Nintendo Switch on February 24, 2023.

More about the first game

Octopath Traveler is hailed as one of the best turn-based role-playing games out there.

It has robust gameplay mechanics and an art style that, while being reminiscent of the NES classic RPG titles such as the original Final Fantasy or Chrono Trigger, is still fresh enough that it never feels dated. The art style is one thing that it is most praised for, besides its gameplay.

The title features a unique narrative structure that sees players choose a protagonist from eight different characters, with each having their own set of skills and personalities, as well as a complete narrative arc.

