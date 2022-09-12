10 best JRPGs worth replaying in September 2022

Many players completely disregard the JRPG genre, mainly because their gameplay styles significantly differ from their RPG counterparts in the west. But as players got older, we realized something vital: JRPGs always provide a fun gaming experience.

This particular genre includes multiple video game masterpieces known for their astounding stories and incredibly inventive gameplay. Overall, 2022 has shown a lot of promise for the video gaming industry and the JRPG category in particular.

Some of this year's most eagerly anticipated JRPGs will only be released at the end of 2022. Whether you enjoy farming simulators, sci-fi, fiction, adventure, turn-based strategy, or even the classics, there is something for everyone in 2022's set of video games.

2022 has already proven to be remarkable for this sector in numerous ways.

Edd Parris | So Romantic @empika

Jack Move, our cool little cyberpunk JRPG, is finally coming out next week!!

🖥PC (Steam, EGS and Humble) on Sept 8th

Console (Switch, PS, XBox) on Sept 20th

Check out our dope animated launch trailer!! It's been nearly 10 years in the making...

The number of published JRPG games that have been nothing less than excellent is incalculable because the year is far from over, with even more JRPGs on the way. Many of 2022's most anticipated JRPGs have yet to be formally released.

Nevertheless, this article will focus on some amazing JRPGs that should definitely be played in the month of September and include both old and newer titles alike:

Xenogears

EarthBound

Pokemon HeartGold & SoulSilver

Live A Live

Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King

Kingdom Hearts 2

Chrono Trigger

Showa American Story

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream

Digimon Survive

Most noteworthy JRPG titles worth replaying this month

1) Xenogears

There are plenty of unlockable characters in Xenogears (Image via Square)

Release date:11 February 1998

Platform(s): PlayStation

We wouldn't be shocked if reading the phrase "Xeno" prompted you to remember the Xenoblade Chronicles games. Xenogears is the forerunner to Nintendo's current breakthrough JRPG series, and its significance extends well beyond what occurred later.

While the combat system and dynamics are certainly antiquated and clunky at the moment, the plot is the finest aspect of this JRPG. Xenogears offers an epic story filled with aspiration and breadth, which is among the most unusual narratives by contemporary norms, or even when it was first released in 1998.

The game follows Fei, a youthful material artist and illustrator who traverses the world with his comrades to unravel the secrets surrounding them. Without question, this is a narrative that everyone should get to experience.

The game follows Fei, a youthful material artist and illustrator who traverses the world with his comrades to unravel the secrets surrounding them. Without question, this is a narrative that everyone should get to experience.

As if that weren't enough, Yasunori Mitsuda, who also composed the music for Chrono Trigger, is widely recognized as having crafted one of the greatest video game soundtracks ever with his work in Xenogears.

2) Earthbound

A majestic map size with captivating pixel art (Image via HAL Laboratory)

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, SNES, Gameboy Advance, Wii U

Release Date: 27 August 1994

EarthBound, sometimes known as "Mother 2," is one of Nintendo's flagship JRPGs. Just a year after its Japanese debut, Earthbound was released in North America in 1995, and initially sold poorly, a result of the game's simplistic graphics and sarcastic marketing efforts at the time.

"You are the guy whose eyebrows are connected and has a golden tooth!"

Carbon @gabriyas Man the Earthbound battle music is so iconic Man the Earthbound battle music is so iconic https://t.co/pFw4dzTaCX

Only when Ness had become a fan favorite in the Super Smash Bros. franchise did a committed fanbase begin to unite around EarthBound. EarthBound's wacky tone, strange comedy, and charming party members won over the hearts of gamers worldwide by the early 2000s, resulting in it being eventually named among the finest games ever created.

3) Pokemon HeartGold & SoulSilver

Catch and find the rarest Pokemon and level up to become the best Pokemon trainer (Image via Game Freak)

Platform(s): Nintendo DS

Release Date: 12 September 2009

Pokemon is the JRPG industry's unsung hero in many respects. These creature-collecting adventures spawned one of the world's most successful media franchises, which retains many conventional JRPG aspects to this day.

"The journey to becoming the Pokemon champion is long and difficult. Knowing that, will you keep on going?"

In each Pokemon game, players begin their adventure as a Pokemon trainer, selecting a partner, and heading out from their home on a wild adventure to acquire gym medals, fill their Pokedex, and ultimately become a Pokemon Master.

In each Pokemon game, players begin their adventure as a Pokemon trainer, selecting a partner, and heading out from their home on a wild adventure to acquire gym medals, fill their Pokedex, and ultimately become a Pokemon Master.



Ah the memories seeing this commercial back in the day. Remember that one Pokemon Heartgold and Soulsilver commercial that featured Dylan and Cole Sprouse from The Suite Life of Zack and CodyAh the memories seeing this commercial back in the day. https://t.co/wGEKiFJ9UK

HeartGold and SoulSilver were the initial Pokemon recreations to benefit from the improved Nintendo DS hardware, delivering a pleasant nostalgic experience for longtime fans while featuring the Johto region to a whole new generation.

4) Live A Live

Meet the eccentric characters from Live a Live (Image via Square)

Release Date: 2 September, 1994

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows

The buzz surrounding Live a Live was unmatched by any other game. Not that it's unwarranted hype, mind you; this widely anticipated JRPG game is a recreation of the classic Live A Live game created for the Super Famicom. It comes from the same studio that brought you the Octopath Traveler.

"In a long and forgotten place, Babylonia, the king was forged with fists of steel, and the heavens quaked."

Sadly, the game was never taken beyond Japan's main island. Fans may now experience a real masterpiece, presented in the typical Octopath esthetic. This is an important JRPG offering, thanks to its engaging voice acting, great soundtrack, and intriguing storyline. The characters have received a lot of attention, and it would be difficult to choose between them.

5) Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King

Take on the quest to find the cursed king with the help of your companions (Image via Square Enix)

Release Date: 27 November 2004

Platform(s): Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation 2, Android, iOS

Dragon Quest is a historic IP that has always been eclipsed by Square Enix's other lengthier titles, Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts. Despite this, the renowned JRPG has a massive fanbase and is presently at the pinnacle of its contemporary reputation because of the wonderful Echoes of an Elusive Age.

Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King is possibly the series' most beloved installment. When it was released in 2004 for the PlayStation 2, it became an incredibly fast-selling PS2 game in Japan within a week, and received widespread praise after its global release in 2005.

Journey of the Cursed King is a fable-like story about the hero protagonist and his team of allies on a journey to vanquish the malevolent village idiot, Dhoulmagus, who has now placed an evil power across the realm of Trodain.

Dragon Quest VIII is a captivating JRPG with beautiful character designs by Dragon Ball's Akira Toriyama, an exceptionally endearing range of actors, as well as being the first game in the series to use complete 3D models and settings.

6) Kingdom Hearts 2

Play alongside Sora and Goofy and other iconic characters to battle an evil organisation (Image via Square Enix)

Platform(s): PlayStation 2

Release Date: 22 December 2005

The expectation for a worthy successor was at a record-breaking high after Kingdom Hearts won millions of hearts with a beautiful storyline that combined cherished Disney icons with the universe of Final Fantasy.

Kingdom Hearts II was published internationally in September 2006, and was an instant hit, selling more than a million albums worldwide in both Japan and the United States.

"It doesn't matter what you wear, only the heart that beats inside of ya."

Its sequel, Kingdom Hearts II, builds on the strengths of the first game while adding new Disney worlds to explore and new characters to take on the role of Roxas. The story of Sora, Donald, and Goofy continues as they seek their missing companions and fight the evil Organization XIII.

The gameplay was a significant improvement over its predecessor, with the incorporation of Drive Forms making the hack and slash element far more thrilling, and the Gummi Ship portions being completely revamped in response to popular feedback.

The visuals were also greatly upgraded, allowing the manga illustrations and colorful ensembles of animated characters to look even better.

7) Chrono Trigger

If Dragon Ball, Final Fantasy, and Dragon Quest had a baby, it would look something like this (Image via Square Enix)

Platform(s): Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Nintendo DS

Release Date: 11 March 1995

A famed group of creative individuals known as the "Dream Team" developed the 1995 SNES release of the role-playing game Chrono Trigger. Chrono Trigger was the brainchild of Final Fantasy franchise creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii, and Dragon Ball mangaka Akira Toriyama, and the outcome was an epic sci-fi adventure unlike any other.

Chrono Trigger features the protagonist Chrono and his group members as they traverse across time in the hopes of averting a catastrophic disaster. The novel is set in an Earth-like universe and spans several historical eras, including the prehistoric past, the Middle Ages, and a grim post-apocalyptic future.

Ash Paulsen 🏳️‍🌈 @AshPaulsen Alterium Shift is a 2D, pixel-animated JRPG inspired by greats like Chrono Trigger and Final Fantasy VI releasing next year and it’s one of the coolest indies I’ve encountered in my #PAXWest wanderings today! Alterium Shift is a 2D, pixel-animated JRPG inspired by greats like Chrono Trigger and Final Fantasy VI releasing next year and it’s one of the coolest indies I’ve encountered in my #PAXWest wanderings today! https://t.co/X70LaC6anb

Throughout the game, the party returns to several eras to obtain information, meet new companions, and develop equipment. It's a story with sophisticated worldbuilding that's generally admired for its lore.

Gameplay is fairly standard for a JRPG, featuring turn-based fighting and overworld traversal. The availability of plainly visible foes in outdoor areas, instead of random encounters, was a remarkable feature at the time.

8) Showa American Story

If you enjoy vengeance and killing the undead, then Showa American is the game for you (Image via Nekcom)

Platform(s): PC

Release Date: Apr 29, 2022

Showa American Story portrays a post-apocalyptic America. Because of Japan's economic prosperity, they are interested in America. This eventually led to an increase in undocumented immigrants and Japanese cultural identity in the country.

However, calamity hit years later, with undead seizing power. Players are taking on the role of a resurrected adolescent girl in a quest for truth and vengeance that is quite unique.

Showa American Story

PlayStation Console Exclusive

Release date: TBA

Trailer/Gameplay: Showa American StoryPlayStation Console ExclusiveRelease date: TBATrailer/Gameplay: youtu.be/-D86NcserWk Showa American StoryPlayStation Console ExclusiveRelease date: TBATrailer/Gameplay: youtu.be/-D86NcserWk https://t.co/YYcNRsULcI

This JRPG-style gameplay is similar to Dead Rising, in the fact that you must battle a swarm of undead with melee or ranged weaponry. However, you will encounter some outlandish bosses along the road. Furthermore, there are even Yakuza families to contend with.

9) Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream

Casting magic and preparing alchemy is one of the many things the players can do in Atelier Sophie 2 (Image via Gust Co.)

Platform(s): PC, PS4, NS

Release Date: February 25, 2022

The twenty-third game in the Atelier franchise and the fourth in the Mysterious sub-instalment is a JRPG called Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream, developed by Gust. JRPG is a direct successor to Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book, the original Mysterious game, and takes place before Atelier Firis, the sequel.

Caue @DrCaue

Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream (PLATINUM)

#PlayStationTrophy #PS5Share, #AtelierSophie2TheAlchemistoftheMysteriousDream #platinumtrophy #359 Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious DreamAlchemist of the Mysterious Dream (PLATINUM) #platinumtrophy #359 Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious DreamAlchemist of the Mysterious Dream (PLATINUM)#PlayStationTrophy #PS5Share, #AtelierSophie2TheAlchemistoftheMysteriousDream https://t.co/vvafHg6tEh

This JRPG game is played in turns, with players managing a team of up to six party members. Players control the characters and use their varied powers to defeat numerous adversaries. Only published in February 2022, Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream is playable on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

10) Digimon Survive

Fighting alongside your Digimon companion has never felt so epic (Image via WitchCraft Co.)

Platform(s): PC, PS4, NS

Release Date: 28 July 2022

With the immense popularity of Pokemon, its rival series, Digimon, has existed for an equally long time and was the go-to entertainment choice for many gamers.

While we don't typically hear about JRPG video games in the same way that we talk about the Pokemon franchise, this survival strategy JRPG might have a few heads turning. The game's plot centers on Takuma Momotsuka and his Digimon after they get stuck in a parallel universe.

Maeve 🐦🔮 @corvusMAEVE so i got digimon survive recently! excited to have my heart torn to shreds <3 so i got digimon survive recently! excited to have my heart torn to shreds <3 https://t.co/PGOtviYI3p

We acknowledge that this JRPG video game will have a relatively mature tone, with gamers being confronted with numerous decisions that might result in alternate outcomes and avatar deaths. If you enjoy the series, you've probably heard about it already.

