How will the Pokedex work in Pokemon Legends Arceus?

The Pokedex is just one of many things that will look different in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

This new, mysterious title will be released on January 22nd, 2022. Since that date is right around the corner, fans have been speculating how mechanics will change in this game. It appears fans will have to prepare for an experience, unlike any other Pokemon game.

The New Pokemon game appears to feature notebook Pokedex

Pokemon Legends Arceus is set in the Hisui region, a past version of the Sinnoh region. Since this game is set in the “past,” there is no mechanical Pokedex like the ones fans have gotten used to over time.

Instead of challenging an Elite Four and becoming champion, the goal for players of this Pokemon game will be to fill out the original Hisui Pokedex. Players will have to do so by hand in a notebook.

It also looks like trainers will have to encounter Pokemon multiple times to get their information. Previously in the franchise, when a trainer meets a Pokemon, its data is uploaded in full to the Pokedex.

Trainers will have to do research tasks to fill out the Pokedex (Image via Game Freak)

However, in this new game, trainers will have to continually observe Pokemon over time to learn everything they can about that Pokemon. This mechanic will be similar to New Pokemon Snap, where players need to see certain Pokemon multiple times, occasionally in different areas, to understand their behaviors.

To get all the information on these Pokemon, it looks like players will also be doing research tasks (something Pokemon GO fans should recognize). This will prompt the player to find a Pokemon committing particular actions.

The action could be based on things like its moveset. For example, players might need to see Shinx use certain moves, like Bite or Quick Attack. Essentially, the player will learn Pokemon’s movesets, type weaknesses, etc.

