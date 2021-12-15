Pokémon Legends Arceus gameplay showcases the Catching system

Austin John Plays, a Pokémon YouTuber who delves into Nintendo content, went through a video that showcased some brand new Pokémon Legends Arceus gameplay. The gameplay video comes from a Japanese Nintendo presentation that became available right around the same time that the Game Awards were live across the world.

While there was plenty of information to digest in the video, one of the main takeaways that Austin John goes over is the Catching system. Pokémon Legends Arceus has slowly unraveled as time has gone on, but much of it remains a mystery. Now, fans and potential players alike have the chance to view what the future of the Catching system will look like in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

How does the Catching system work in Pokemon Legends Arceus?

In the gameplay video of Pokémon Legends Arceus, the player on screen can be seen actively selecting a catching position for the Bidoof ahead of them. In this stance, the character readies themselves and brings their arm back with a Poké Ball in hand. At the bottom right of the screen, an option can be seen to change the type of Poké Ball in hand.

Catching a Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As the player's character moves towards the target in Pokémon Legends Arceus, a designator will appear and begin to move in and out to indicate the next action. As long as a player has their crosshair lined up on the Pokémon, they can then throw the ball and watch as the animation plays out. The Pokémon Legends Arceus animation is similar to all past catching animations, but it's slower and appears more grounded.

Once a Pokémon is caught, the journal appears to update and the Pokémon that is currently in the party will level up a bit. In the gameplay video, Piplup is in the party and receives some XP boosts.

The Catching system against more active Pokémon in Pokémon Legends Arceus

The Catching system is basic in its own right, but some of the Pokémon can get far more active than Bidoof. Even in the video that Austin John dissects, there are some much larger or faster Pokémon that require timed dodges and items to tame.

Basculegion will also give players a chance to throw Poké Balls from the fast-moving Pokémon. Considering how much of the gameplay will involve the Catching system, Pokémon Legends Arceus is sure to offer players some unique opportunities.

