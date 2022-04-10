Kingdom Hearts 4: Official trailer reveal, possible release date, and more

Fans of the action RPG series will be elated as the next mainline iteration of Kingdom Hearts has been officially announced. The news was revealed at the series' 20th Anniversary Event that was held in Japan to commemorate the first game's release. The gala event shared new information regarding the popular series, along with the official trailer.

The first Kingdom Hearts game was launched on PlayStation 2 back in March 2002. Launched as a collaboration between Square Enix and The Walt Disney Company, the series takes place in an original fictional universe centered around the main character Sora.

The latest mainline installment of the series was released back in 2019, which brought the "Dark Seeker Saga" arc to a conclusion.

"Magic in the making": Kingdom Hearts 4 has been officially confirmed

The recently concluded 20th Anniversary Event provided the stage for the KH4 reveal along with a new mobile game titled Missing-Link. The reveal trailer of KH4 was shown at the event, and fans will definitely be excited to learn what Square Enix has in store for them.

The trailer began with the following lines:

“If this isn’t the ending you desired, if it brings you despair, then leave this world for another. Your options are endless”

An ominous black hole begins to form in the city of Quadratum as the voiceover ends. The frame shifts to give the viewers a look at Sora waking up on a couch. Next, he is shown wielding a Keyblade as he gears up to take down a dark shadowy entity that has emerged from the aforementioned hole in the city.

The cinematic quickly changes for a moment to what looks like gameplay footage from the title. Sora jumps in and grapples through multiple obstacles to get to the being before engaging the void. The scene ends with an image of hooded figures and a somber line:

"However, if you do leave this world behind, don't expect to return to the one from which you came"

The trailer finally ends with a glimpse at Donald Duck and Goofy, who are walking in a dark place looking for a mysterious "he." They are accosted by a blue flame and someone asking where they are going. The press release explains the trailer as follows:

"In the announcement trailer, Sora makes a triumphant return with an updated look at the beginning of an epic new storyline titled the “Lost Master Arc.” Beginning with Sora facing off in a boss battle against a giant enemy, players are introduced to the Quadratum, a large, expansive city set in a gorgeous, realistic world unlike anything ever seen before in the KINGDOM HEARTS series."

It further continues:

"Fans will be excited to see the return of Sora’s well-known companions Donald and Goofy, in addition to the first appearance of Strelitzia, a mysterious new character who appears before Sora in this strange new setting."

Although the title has been officially announced, it is unlikely that Kingdom Hearts 4 will be released any time soon. The press release states that this look at Sora's next adventure is just the beginning and that they "can't wait to show more when the time is right." No details regarding the game's launch platforms have been provided either.

Edited by Danyal Arabi