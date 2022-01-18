Kingdom Hearts 20th-anniversary live event in Tokyo: Official date and what to expect

Square Enix has finally announced the official date for the 20th-anniversary celebration of the Kingdom Hearts franchise in 2022.

The event will be hosted live in Tokyo, and for now, it’s officially scheduled for April 10, 2022, with the exact time yet to be disclosed by Square Enix.

KINGDOM HEARTS @KINGDOMHEARTS On April 10th we're hosting a Kingdom Hearts 20th anniversary event in Tokyo!



We'll kick off the 20th anniversary celebrations with a mini concert, a chat and Q&A with the development team, an exhibition and much more. A video of the event will be made available at a later date. On April 10th we're hosting a Kingdom Hearts 20th anniversary event in Tokyo!We'll kick off the 20th anniversary celebrations with a mini concert, a chat and Q&A with the development team, an exhibition and much more. A video of the event will be made available at a later date. https://t.co/gNLAs2waV6

In a recent tweet, the official handle for the game left a message for fans about the upcoming event, as well as some of the things they can look forward to.

The message reads:

“On April 10th, we're hosting a Kingdom Hearts 20th-anniversary event in Tokyo! We'll kick off the 20th-anniversary celebrations with a mini-concert, a chat and Q&A with the development team, an exhibition, and much more. A video of the event will be made available at a later date.”

Kingdom Hearts 20th-anniversary event to be hosted in Tokyo on April 10, 2022

KINGDOM HEARTS @KINGDOMHEARTS Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5, 2.8, III + Re Mind (DLC) as well as the all-in-one Integrum Masterpiece all launch on Nintendo Switch via cloud on February 10th!



Starting today you'll be able to try out free playable demos of 1.5+2.5, 2.8 and III, we hope you have fun playing! Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5, 2.8, III + Re Mind (DLC) as well as the all-in-one Integrum Masterpiece all launch on Nintendo Switch via cloud on February 10th!Starting today you'll be able to try out free playable demos of 1.5+2.5, 2.8 and III, we hope you have fun playing! https://t.co/LjrLCYsaPN

The event will be held live only, with no livestream for fans to tune in to. So those unable to make it to the event in person will have to wait for a VOD to be available at a later date.

As for the event itself, the tweet specifies that the celebration will kick off with a mini-concert before moving on to a Q&A chat session with the developers. It’s very likely that there will be a lot of big announcements regarding the future of the franchise. Players are already discovering Easter eggs and drawing comparisons with the Shibuya Hikarie skyscraper.

The locale where the event is set to take place in April is also featured in the KH III Re Mind fight with Yozora. As such, fans of the franchise are expecting some major reveals from Square Enix during the event.

While the celebration will not be something that fans can tune in to from home, they will still have access to all the major reveals via the official Kingdom Hearts social media handles. So fans can rest assured that all the biggest announcements will be shared with the rest of the world as soon as they drop.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee