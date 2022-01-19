Kingdom Hearts trilogy is coming to Nintendo Switch: Release date, price, and more.

Nintendo revealed earlier last year that the Kingdom Hearts trilogy was scheduled to be released on to the Nintendo Switch. Kicking off the 20th anniversary of Kingdom Hearts, Square Enix has now announced the release date and other important information surrounding the launch of the JRPG trilogy on the Switch console.

The trilogy will include Kingdom Hearts - HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts III. They will join Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, which was the first KH title to arrive on the Switch.

All of these will be cloud games, that is, playable via streaming. Players will need a stable internet connection to fully enjoy the experience.

All there is to know about the upcoming Kingdom Hearts trilogy

The trilogy will be arriving on Nintendo Switch via Cloud on February 10. The aforementioned titles are available to be purchased individually or as part of the Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece bundle for Cloud. Regarding the bundle, the site states:

Journey through the exciting world of KINGDOM HEARTS as Sora and his friends embark on new adventures through Disney & Pixar Worlds. Starting with the very first title and culminating with KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind, Sora, Donald, and Goofy unite with iconic Disney & Pixar characters to prevail against tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.

KINGDOM HEARTS @KINGDOMHEARTS Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5, 2.8, III + Re Mind (DLC) as well as the all-in-one Integrum Masterpiece all launch on Nintendo Switch via cloud on February 10th!



Starting today you'll be able to try out free playable demos of 1.5+2.5, 2.8 and III, we hope you have fun playing! Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5, 2.8, III + Re Mind (DLC) as well as the all-in-one Integrum Masterpiece all launch on Nintendo Switch via cloud on February 10th!Starting today you'll be able to try out free playable demos of 1.5+2.5, 2.8 and III, we hope you have fun playing! https://t.co/LjrLCYsaPN

The cost of each of the titles individually are as follows:

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version - $49.99

KINGDOM HEARTS - HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX - Cloud Version - $39.99

KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC) Cloud Version - $49.99

The trilogy can also be bought in a bundle which is priced at $89.99. Buying the Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) separately or with the whole bundle will give the player the Advent Red Keyblade that they can use in the game.

KINGDOM HEARTS @KINGDOMHEARTS Grab Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) either standalone or as part of the all-in-one Kingdom Hearts Intergrum Masterpiece on Nintendo Switch to receive the new Advent Red Keyblade to wield in the game! Grab Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) either standalone or as part of the all-in-one Kingdom Hearts Intergrum Masterpiece on Nintendo Switch to receive the new Advent Red Keyblade to wield in the game! https://t.co/zxzguGbMTZ

Square Enix has also stated that they are opening up the titles in the Kingdom Hearts Trilogy for pre-ordering. Pre-ordering the games also gives the players around 20% discount on the listings. They also have the option to try out the game in the form of demos that are available on their site.

The exclusivity of the titles as cloud games is a matter of concern for many players. One would need a sound internet connection to enjoy these games in all their glory.

Irrespective of that, with the release of the Kingdom Hearts trilogy, the upcoming Assassin's Creed collection and a number of other games, February is turning out to be an exciting month for the console users.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul