How MultiVersus is becoming the deserving successor to Super Smash Bros.

MultiVersus and Super Smash Bros. clearly have similarities if one compares the two games. Obviously, the major similarity is the core gameplay as both are battle brawlers based on platforms. Yet, some interesting elements from Player First Games are gradually turning their game into a success.

MultiVersus is a new entrant to the genre where Super Smash Bros. has the most considerable influence over all other titles. Not only is it an old franchise, but the kind of evolution the genre itself has had is due to it. As great as the game is, it's a Nintendo exclusive, which makes its access quite restrictive.

In comparison, Player First Games' release is much more accessible, although it is still in open beta. The game hasn't been made available in all regions, but fans expect that to change gradually. Despite its limited reach, MultiVersus is doing many things right and checking multiple boxes. While it's far from a finished product, the game is already showing great promise.

Fun characters, unique game modes, good monetization schemes - Many reasons are helping MultiVersus get closer to Super Smash Bros.

Apart from being a console exclusive, Super Smash Bros. is a premium franchise which, in simpler terms, means that players will have to cough up a one-time fee. There have been different titles in the franchise, which have featured some of the most popular characters from Nintendo.

Interestingly, there is no shortage of games like Super Smash Bros. on the market. Where MultiVersus shines, though, is the fact that the game is free-to-play. This gives it a considerable advantage as far as accessibility is concerned.

Despite the game yet to receive a full release, 20 million players is no mean feat, and much of that is down to its easy accessibility. Player First Games seems to have an outstanding balance in microtransactions and cosmetics.

MultiVersus @multiversus We couldn't have done it without our MVPs! A huge thank you to our 20 million players. venturebeat.com/games/warner-b… We couldn't have done it without our MVPs! A huge thank you to our 20 million players. venturebeat.com/games/warner-b…

Several free-to-play games often disguise predatory practices in the name of player experience. Fortunately, there are no such issues with MultiVersus, which adds another feather to its cap. While skins and emotes are present, nothing makes the game pay to win.

One reason for Super Smash Bros.' popularity is the vast array of characters in the game. Clearly, Nintendo has spared no expense as each game has brought together as many iconic characters as possible. This helps players to live the ultimate fantasy where Mario gets to take on Zelda in a fight.

Similarly, Warner Bros. has created and owned some fantastic characters over the years. It's not just the superheroes and villains of DC that fall under it. Popular shows like Looney Tunes and Tom and Jerry are other examples of iconic characters that remain all-time favorites.

The game has successfully integrated all of them, with a lot of detailing added to them while designing the characters. For some strange reason, even Lebron James seems to feel like a character that has been perfectly designed to throw others off platforms.

Furthermore, the roster keeps increasing as first-party and guest characters keep appearing. While the existing roster isn't very large, it feels dynamic and, most importantly, balanced. Nothing could have been worse than the game having a stale meta right off the blocks, and that's not the case thankfully.

Game modes are one area where the game could undoubtedly improve moving forward. While the existing ones aren't too bad, there could definitely be more variety. Additionally, seasonal events would greatly help MultiVersus.

Nevertheless, Super Smash Bros. will continue to be a giant in platform fighters for as long as time exists. In contrast, MultiVersus is the new kid on the block, but the ambition is quite clear. It's not just here to stay, but Player First Games wants its product to dominate and thrive.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S