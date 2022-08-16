What datamined characters could be coming to MultiVersus?

Players will always be interested in what characters are going to be added to the diverse roster of MultiVersus. The list continues to grow with the start of Season 1, and dataminers have made some intriguing discoveries about the fighting game.

The WB library is so fast that countless characters could end up making their way to the game. Dataminers going as far back as five months have been providing information on who could join MultiVersus. Many of their early character predictions were correct, such as Superman and the Iron Giant, so the rest will likely make their way to the game as well.

A list of datamined characters that could be in MultiVersus

Season 1 has been announced with Black Adam and Stripe confirmed to be coming this season.

Season 1 has brought Arya Stark, Lebron James, Steven Universe, and Batman to the party. On top of that, Stripe and Black Adam will be joining them before the season is over.

The datamined characters could be on the way to bolster the roster even more. It only goes to show that partnerships in media are becoming the norm after Fortnite became the king of crossovers.

All of the following characters are considered leaks and rumors, of course, so readers should take them with a grain of salt until they are confirmed to be added to MultiVersus. However, this doesn't mean players shouldn't get excited. Here's the list of characters, according to the datamine:

The Incredible Hulk (Disney/Marvel)

Wreck-It Ralph (Wreck-It Ralph)

Fix-It Felix (Wreck-It Ralph)

Naruto (Naruto)

Emmet Brickowski (LEGO Movie)

Daenerys Targaryen (Game of Thrones)

The Hound (Game of Thrones)

Gizmo (Gremlins)

Sub-Zero (Mortal Kombat)

Scorpion (Mortal Kombat)

Neo (The Matrix)

King Kong (King Kong)

Godzilla (Godzilla)

Ben 10 (Ben 10)

Mad Max (Mad Max)

Johnny Bravo (Johnny Bravo)

Fred Flintstone (The Flinstones)

Cromulon (Rick and Morty)

Samurai Jack (Samurai Jack)

Ron Weasley (Harry Potter)

Harry Potter (Harry Potter)

Legolas (Lord of the Rings)

Gandalf (Lord of the Rings)

Ted Lasso (Ted Lasso)

The Powerpuff Girls (Powerpuff Girls)

Raven (DC Comics)

Nubia (DC Comics)

Joker (DC Comics)

Marvin the Martian (Looney Tunes)

The possibility of Universal characters

Many of the datamined characters are WB properties, but one that stands out is The Incredible Hulk, who is a Marvel character. Marvel is owned by Disney, but Universal owns the distribution rights for the character.

Marvel movies can include the Hulk, but Universal is able to utilize the character as they see fit and holds the power when it comes to allowing a solo Hulk film through Marvel Studios.

Universal and Warner Bros. formed a partnership that began in early 2021, with a 10-year time frame. The physical North American operations of both companies are merged into one for the length of the partnership.

This opens the door for many other characters to join the MultiVersus roster. Even if they haven't been datamined by leakers, Universal and WB could come to an agreement to bring them to the game at some point in the future.

Players could potentially see characters from media like Jurassic World, Shrek, Back to the Future, Fast & Furious, Minions, The Office, Woody the Woodpecker, and He-Man.

On top of this, Universal is well-known for their ownership of iconic monsters. If a partnership does see Universal properties come to MultiVersus, The Wolf Man, Frankenstein, the Mummy, and Dracula could be among them.

