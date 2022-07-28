How to play LeBron James in MultiVersus: Best strategies to use

MultiVersus had a unique roster from the start, but the developers just changed the game in an unheard-of way. For perhaps the first time in platform fighter history, a real person has entered the brawl alongside icons like Bugs Bunny and Batman.

Thanks to Space Jam: A New Legacy, a poorly received advertisement that was disguised as a blockbuster, LeBron "King James" James is now a Warner Bros property.

With four championships, tons of MVP awards, and over 10,000 career points, rebounds, and assists, LeBron has conquered basketball. It is now time for him to move on to a new challenge, having a fistfight with the Iron Giant and Arya Stark.

How to succeed as King James in MultiVersus

LeBron is one of the most unique characters in an already bizarre MultiVersus roster. As one would expect, the legendary athlete has a playstyle based around basketball and a lot of interesting moves at his disposal.

LeBron is a Bruiser, like Batman or Jake the Dog. His attacks hit hard and have a lot of knockback. His unique advantage over the rest of the roster is a powerful projectile attack, which requires a bit of skill to use.

Obviously, LeBron's main gimmick is basketball. All four of his special moves have two forms, one in which he has the ball and the other in which he doesn't. His neutral has a long cooldown, but it summons a basketball into existence.

It is key to LeBron's game to have the ball in his hands as often as possible. Every special uses his "weapon," but the player can regain one by hitting the enemy with a normal melee attack.

All of LeBron's specials involve throwing the basketball. Neutral throws it straight, up is a jump shot, down is a slam dunk, and his side special is a leaping aerial dunk.

It is very important that a dedicated LeBron player in MultiVersus learns to aim the neutral pass. Aiming down will cause it to bounce, aiming up will give it a solid arc, and a straight shot has a gradual dropoff.

Passing the rock to a teammate gives them the ball. They can pass it back or fire it at an opponent. It hits pretty hard for an uncharged projectile, so it serves as an opening salvo, an anti-air move, or a spike.

Combos with LeBron reward a lot of small jump-up-and-down aerials. Switching between specials and normals will give LeBron the chance to throw out constant basketballs. A player could even spike a foe with a series of aerials and consistently pass the ball back to their teammate.

The key to LeBron is adjusting to the scenario. When he has a basketball, he's a sharpshooting keep-away character. When he doesn't, he has to smash the opponent with melee techniques.

King James is a fascinating leap forward for the notoriously bizarre genre of platform fighting games. If MultiVersus continues like this, it could have one of the most interesting rosters in the history of the genre.

