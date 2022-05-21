Does MultiVersus have a battle pass?

MultiVersus is the new Smash Bros. adjacent party fighter that pits Warner Bros.' considerable cast of characters against each other. The bizarre picks on the character select screen have drawn eyes, but the price tag still raises questions.

The game is free-to-play and lays out its sizable cast from the moment players start playing, but there must be a monetization strategy. With that in mind, players are asking just how unlockables will be made available when this game gets its full release.

MultiVersus Battle Pass

MultiVersus @multiversus What in the MultiVerse is going on here?! Mark your calendars MVPs, Open Beta is coming up this July! #MultiVersus What in the MultiVerse is going on here?! Mark your calendars MVPs, Open Beta is coming up this July! #MultiVersus https://t.co/xeUQCTAh4W

MultiVersus features a battle pass in much the same format as other free-to-play juggernauts like Fortnite. Players have a free track that can confer rewards and what will probably become a paid track down the line.

While the game is still currently in closed beta testing, the battle pass has been revealed. There are two tracks, making it clear that the game will require payment for at least some of its cosmetic rewards.

Both tracks grant rewards, including costumes, emotes, banners, and icons. Everything on offer so far is cosmetic, and all characters seem to be available from the first moment of the free game's availability.

The options on the Free Tier are mainly made up of banners and emotes for the player's account. However, the Premium Tier features some impressive optional costumes, unique taunts, and more visible cosmetic rewards.

While the battle pass is key to the overall reward structure of the game, it isn't the only way players can get fun new stuff for their favorite fighter. Each character has a progression trail that gradually unlocks as the player uses them. These can include new costumes and emotes, so playing as a favorite character often can net more rewards.

Progressing in the MultiVersus battle pass

Since MultiVersus hasn't been fully released, the battle pass system is in its infancy. There could be countless new options that come out as the game grows.

The battle pass grows with specific missions, which can be checked from its menu. To unlock the battle pass missions, players will have to take on and complete the starter missions first.

Missions include winning several matches and playing specific characters a certain number of times. Most of them are designed to be completed with normal daily play.

Players entering matches with a friend are given a 30% XP bonus to their chosen battle pass track. This incentivizes players to entreat their friends to join their quest to grant both players more upgrades in shorter times.

MultiVersus features a very traditional battle pass system inspired by other free-to-play classics. Fans will have to wait and see what new treasures could be offered in this strange and fascinating platform fighter.

