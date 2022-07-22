How to play Batman in MultiVersus

MultiVersus is the hot new entry into the bizarre party fighter genre, marked by a couple of hits and plenty of trash. Warner Bros. has thrown their hat into the ring, and they've made an incredible entry that might shake up the entire gaming world.

This new free-to-play game introduces the heavy hitters of the Warner Bros. catalog. That includes DC Comics, Loony Tunes, Cartoon Network, Game of Thrones, and more.

While the roster is miles away from being finished, there are tons of thrilling fighters to choose from.

Be the Knight: Batman in MultiVersus

One of the most famous faces of MultiVersus is The Caped Crusader himself — Batman. The hero of Gotham City is one of the best characters in the game's starting roster.

Batman is a Brawler, the game's heavy-hitting slugger class concerned with dealing tons of damage quickly. Bats is easily the most mobile of the class, with many options to attack from any angle.

That mobility will come in handy because to use Batman at top form, he should be in the opponent's face at all times. His Batarang neutral attack will crush enemies trying to play keep-away, dealing considerable damage and applying Weakened.

Batman can glide after a jump and sail across the map with his Grappling Hook side special. His neutral special equips him with a Bat-Bomb, which sticks to the opponent upon a hit.

The hero's down special is one of his most potent tools. Batman throws down a Smoke Bomb, which applies invisibility. Bats and his allies will automatically dodge projectiles while in the fog and slow enemies.

Batman's passive is Ninja Training, which grants him a substantial boost when invisible. This strengthens his already powerful Smoke Bomb by adding a speed boost and additional stacks of Weakened with each attack.

Batman's Rising Bat upward special is one of the most underrated kill moves in the game. On stages with low ceilings, this charged uppercut and follow-up cape strike are devastating.

Batman's combo potential is immense. Using a glide cancel by holding jump in-between attacks can make him fast and lethal. That glide also allows him to use his savage downward aerial spike repeatedly, guaranteeing a kill.

All things considered, playing Batman is a game of picking moments and applying massive damage. Find the right angle, sweep in, and crush the competition.

Picking right perks for Batman in MultiVersus

MultiVersus users must continue to make choices after picking their characters. Batman has several excellent perks that can make him even more capable.

At level 11, Batman unlocks the "That's (Not) All, Folks!" perk. This gift allows them a push back towards the stage after successfully slaying a foe. This could allow the superhero to play an even more dangerous game of hunting for a spike and return safely, despite his weak recovery.

At level 8, Batman gets "Bouncerang," which allows the Batarang to deal maximum Weakened on return. This turns an already dangerous weapon to massively debuff foes.

Batman is one of the strongest characters in MultiVersus. So long as gamers can master a couple of bread-and-butter combos, they'll bring the Caped Crusader glory.

