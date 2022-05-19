Every confirmed character for MultiVersus

There are many familiar characters that Warner Bros. fans will be able to play as in the upcoming MultiVersus game. With a current roster of 16 characters, the game will feature a solid selection of many different titles. But some players are wondering who exactly is going to be available to play in MultiVersus. Luckily, fans can get a glimpse into the list of characters right now.

MultiVersus is a game that features a very similar playstyle to the wildly popular Super Smash Brothers. Ever since the game was released, many other companies and developers have tried their hand at making a similar style brawler. Now, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Player First Games will throw their hats in the ring with a set of characters that many players will recognize and love right away.

MultiVersus: Every confirmed playable character

With an officially confirmed starting roster of 16 players, fans will have their hands full learning combos and mastering the ways of some pretty colorful characters. Players will recognize the likes of Batman, Shaggy from Scooby-Doo, and even Jake the Dog from Adventure Time.

The full list of characters is fascinating and should lead to some hilarious and unforgettable battles:

Batman (DC) – voiced by Kevin Conroy

Superman (DC) – voiced by George Newbern

Wonder Woman (DC) – voiced by Abby Trott

Harley Quinn (DC) – voiced by Tara Strong

Shaggy (Scooby-Doo) – voiced by Matthew Lillard

Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes) – voiced by Eric Bauza

Arya Stark (Game of Thrones) – voiced by Maisie Williams

Jake the Dog (Adventure Time) – voiced by John DiMaggio

Finn the Human (Adventure Time) – voiced by Jeremy Shada

Steven Universe (Steven Universe) – voiced by Daniel DiVenere

Garnet (Steven Universe) – voiced by Estelle

Tom & Jerry voiced by Eric Bauza

Reindog (an extraordinary original creature)

Velma (Scooby-Doo) – voiced by Kate Micucci

Tasmanian Devil a.k.a Taz (Looney Tunes) – voiced by Jim Cummings

Iron Giant (The Iron Giant) – voiced by Jon Lipow

The open beta is available starting in July of this year

For those who want to test out the game sooner, there will be an open beta that starts in July 2022. There are no further details on what will happen with the beta, but they will be released as it gets closer to the beta start time. However, the game is available on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

With so many systems, players can face off with anyone using crossplay

While it is not certain which systems the open beta will be available on, the game's full release will feature crossplay. This means that players with different systems can face off against their friends or team up for team-based battles. This should lead to some exciting fights in the world of MultiVersus. Especially since the game is free-to-play and players will be able to use cross-progression.

