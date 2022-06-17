Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent - How to pre-register, release date, platforms, and more

The prequel to the critically acclaimed Octopath Traveler called Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent will go live for all mobile devices next month.

The original game, which was an HD-2D RPG, hit the Nintendo Switch in 2018 and eventually made its way to PC. While it deals with the lives of each of the heroic party members in the game, Champions of the Continent, on the other hand, will focus on the villains and the antagonists of the narrative.

With the upcoming title now completing its beta period, the game is all set to have its official launch on the App Store as well as the Google Play Store on July 27, 2022.

The game has been one of the most anticipated mobile releases for some time now, especially due to the amount of success that the original title was able to garner across both the Nintendo Switch and PC.

How to pre-register for Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent

With the Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent set to arrive next month, the RPG is now up for pre-registration on both Apple and Android devices.

The pre-registration steps are rather simple. iOS users can:

Head to the App Store on their devices and then select the “pre-order” option.

While it’s written “pre-order,” the mobile sequel is indeed free-to-play and by clicking on “pre-order” fans will automatically be pre-registering for the product.

Android users, on the other hand, will need to:

Head to the Google Play Store and hit “pre-register” which should now be available.

When the title officially drops, fans will be able to notice the push notification when the time to download the game comes around.

Set to arrive on July 27, 2022, Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent is reported to have “over 64 characters at launch” and looks to play into the more gacha aspect of the game.

For those unaware, the upcoming title will boast a gacha system where players will need to randomly pull characters from the game’s eight classes. Hence, not all the 64 characters will be up for use as soon as the RPG goes live.

When it comes to combat, Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent will be relying on an elaborate rock-paper-scissors mechanic from the original title. Hence, players getting their hands on the title will be able to develop a lot of new strategies the more characters they unlock.

