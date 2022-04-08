Tactics Ogre: Reborn trademark from Square Enix spotted in the wild - Remake, remaster or something else?

Square Enix's Ogre Battle series is one of the more underrated IPs they've got under their belt. The cult-classic strategy series is responsible for spawning the Tactics Ogre titles.

The first entry was released for the Super Famicom under the title Let Us Cling Together (or LUCT). Now over 10 years later, Square Enix might be working on another one.

Evidence of a trademark for Tactics Ogre: Reborn was posted on Twitter. It's been listed only in the Japanese region so far. No other information was unearthed, so that begs the question: Is this a remake or a remaster? Or perhaps something else entirely?

Tactics Ogre: Reborn could bring the series back to life after a decade-long hiatus

For those unaware, the Tactics Ogre games are strategy RPGs which incorporate grid-based tactical, turn-based combat. Players command different units, each with unique abilities to defeat enemies or complete each map's objectives.

The games are also narrative driven, with a focus on politics and warfare. Overall, it has drawn a lot of comparisons to another Square Enix strategy series: Final fantasy Tactics. Even the recent Triangle Strategy for Nintendo Switch takes a leaf from it and other similar games.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



A new demo of chapters 1-3 is available now on Nintendo

ninten.do/6019wD9cJ SQUARE ENIX's tactical RPG TRIANGLE STRATEGY is nearly here! The allies & choices you make will determine many fates.A new demo of chapters 1-3 is available now on Nintendo #eShop ! Download today & transfer your save data when the game releases on 3/4: SQUARE ENIX's tactical RPG TRIANGLE STRATEGY is nearly here! The allies & choices you make will determine many fates.A new demo of chapters 1-3 is available now on Nintendo #eShop! Download today & transfer your save data when the game releases on 3/4:ninten.do/6019wD9cJ https://t.co/L0DY3jOdbB

Coming back to the topic, Reborn could be a remaster. After all, the recent Chrono Cross remaster was subtitled as the Radical Dreamers Edition. It's the same game as the PS1 original, just upscaled and with a few quality-of-life tweaks. It also features a side-game as well.

Repackaging and selling older titles as a new game is not something game publishers are new to. However, Reborn seems to imply more effort than just an upscale.

A remake perhaps? Possible, but that would be odd because the game already has a remake. Square Enix released Let Us Cling Together for the PSP in 2010 - yes, it shares the same name as the original Super Famicom game. Given how well received LUCT is, fans definitely would not complain.

Maybe a re-imagining? They are games that bear the franchise's name and characters but have nothing to do with it. Key example being DmC: Devl May Cry from Ninja Theory.

The 2013 hack & slash has nothing to do with the original Devil May Cry series and is infamous for its poor writing that butchers fan-favorite characters like Dante and Vergil.

Or maybe none of them

Some of these reimaginings can be reboots at the same time, which ignores the franchise's previously established setup and lore for something new. Take the upcoming Saints Row (2022) as an example.

So Reborn could similarly provide a brand new look at Tactics Ogre that has not been seen before - and this does seem to be the likeliest. But there are more possibilities.

A prequel is out of the question as Knights of Lodis, on Game Boy Advance entry is a thing. It could also be a smartphone-exclusive entry, as one may call a spin-off.

Square Enix has done this before, with games like Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent. Fans might be disappointed with this, but given how niche the series is, this does not make sense.

