Triangle Strategy has sold almost 800,000 copies worldwide, according to Square Enix

Triangle Strategy has been out for a few weeks now, and according to Square Enix, it has been a smash-hit for the company. According to a tweet, it has sold 200,000 copies in Japan/Asia and almost 800,000 worldwide.

This includes physical units and downloads, according to Twitter. This is massive news for the new Square Enix title and could bode well for a sequel down the line.

Triangle Strategy proves to be a success on a global scale

Triangle Strategy is a game with a peculiar name, and little is known about it other than a couple of demos. It’s not attached to any particular gaming universe, despite having an art style similar to Octopath Traveler and being a Team Asano project.

The tweet, translated via Google, says the following, courtesy of Asano P and his team:

“Two weeks have passed since its release. More than 200,000 in Japan + Asia and 800,000 in the world soon (shipping + DL). Thank you. This illustration is from Ikushima with gratitude. Please continue to support us in the future. - Asano P”

Team Asano is also known for Octopath Traveler and Bravely Default II, both of which were incredibly successful in their own right. For context, it took six months for Bravely Default to hit the 950,000 units sold before the PC launch of the game.

Octopath Traveler sold 1M units in the first month it was available, so it puts the game in good company. It’s occasionally hard to get gamers to take a gamble on a new IP, but Triangle Strategy has a familiar look and design to hook players.

A new exciting world from Team Asano picked up impressive sales (Image via Square-Enix)

It also has multiple endings and plenty of characters to unlock and ways to play, which is another solid way to keep players interested.

Combining that with solid gameplay and an incredible story, teasing fans with a pair of demos to teach them how to play and offering breadcrumbs of the story. The tweet that announced the sales also featured a unique piece of art from Naoki Ikushima (designer, Triangle Strategy).

Such success isn’t often afforded to turn-based strategy games not named “Fire Emblem,” so it is pretty clear that the game has been a success. The sky is the limit for the game, and these numbers could grow further if a PC version gets revealed.

