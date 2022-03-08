Triangle Strategy has no current plans to come to Steam

The newly released Triangle Strategy is a beautiful game developed by Square Enix and made exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Like the previous game before it, Octopath Traveler, Triangle Strategy uses a graphical style called "HD-2D" which is a blend of 2D graphics layered on an HD background.

It looks fantastic, but as of now, it seems like only Switch players can give it a try. Here is what we know.

As of this moment, there is no plan on bringing Triangle Strategy to Steam

As of this current time, the game is only available on the Nintendo Switch. The previous foray into the HD-2D world by Square Enix, Octopath Traveler, was also only available on Nintendo Switch to begin with, but was ported to PC in 2021 after doing very well.

This does not mean that this will happen, however, but players can remain hopeful it ports to Steam soon.

Players can try the demo before they buy the game

Players are able to download the demo from the Nintendo Switch store for free by selecting the demo option on the game's page (Image via Triangle Strategy)

If a player isn't completely sold on playing the game on the Switch, they can still download the demo before they buy the game. This includes the Prologue and allows players to not only see how beautiful the graphics are in the game, but how it performs and sounds as well.

To download the demo, players simply need to go into the Nintendo Switch store and search for the demo.

Players can still enjoy Switch games on their PC using Emulators

If a player really wants to play a Switch game on their PC, they can use an emulator. Downloading an Emulator such as Cemu, Yuzu or Ryujinx would be a good place to start.

As far as acquiring ROMs goes, players should ensure they have obtained it from a reputable place. Once they have access to an emulator and a ROM, they can play the game on their PC.

This is a game worth trying

The game features fun tactical turn-based combat that will have novice and expert players alike thinking of creative strategies to win (Image via Triangle Strategy)

Triangle Strategy is a strange-sounding title for sure, but then again, so was Octopath Traveler. However, both games are amazing for those who like turn-based Tactical RPGs.

From beautiful graphics to excellent combat, everything is fun and feels intuitive. However, players in the meantime just have to accept that the game is on Switch and hold out hope that it will be ported elsewhere.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul