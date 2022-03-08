How to earn more XP in Triangle Strategy

Triangle Strategy is finally here after a hugely controversial demo resulting in immediate changes, and it seems to be doing well. The newest JRPG looks outstanding and expands on the classic genre in many novel ways.

Like any tactical strategy game, keeping all of the player's units in top form is key to success. This will require a ton of XP and some vigilant combat training.

Earning XP in Triangle Strategy

Acquiring XP is through combat, but a few tips and tricks will ensure the player ranks up quickly. Using clever battle tactics and regularly practicing off the field will ensure the player's units stay equipped for the game.

When in combat, units gain XP for every action they take. Attacking, healing, buffing, or debuffing others, even using items, will grant the unit a bit of XP. Never let a unit sit one out.

Even if there's no particular need to buff or heal, there's no harm in constantly applying beneficial magic to the party. This will ensure that everyone earns consistent XP and that it's well spread throughout the party.

Outside of traditional combat, Triangle Strategy does offer a way players can gain XP. These events won't advance the narrative or unlock new items, but they will grant the player's favorite party members some XP, cash, and resources.

Mental Mock Battles

Players can get stronger through sheer imagination. (Image via Square Enix)

Mental Mock Battles are theoretical scenarios that players can run their units through to prepare for later conflicts. While they can be difficult, they're a great way to ensure all playable units are up to par in the main game.

Mock Battles can start by approaching the bartender at the Encampment. They will gradually unlock as the Triangle Strategy story goes on, and each encounter carries a recommended character level.

Approach the bartender between missions, take on the Mock Battles unlocked since the last visit, and reap the rewards. So long as players use their units liberally and play to the best of their ability, they'll level up much faster.

