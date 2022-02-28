All upcoming Nintendo Switch games for March 2022

Nintendo’s flagship console, the Nintendo Switch, has become one of the most popular gaming devices in the last five years. From the handheld mode to the docked mode, Nintendo’s flagship platform has many titles, from ports to first-party exclusives, to the platform.

From the early days of the NES to the modern era of the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo is known for its iconic characters and titles. While the Nintendo Switch may be significantly weaker in comparison to its counterparts, the Xbox Series X|S and the PS5, it more than makes up for it with its library. With that being said, let’s take a look at what’s coming to Switch in March.

What Nintendo Switch games are releasing in March 2022?

One of the biggest titles coming to the Nintendo Switch is, of course, Kirby and the Forgotten Land. The title takes a lot of ideas from Mario Odyssey and brings them to the world of Kirby. The gameplay snippet shown at the end of the Nintendo Direct showcased the loveable pink blow gobbling up and becoming a car.

What tactics will you deploy in Team up with your comrades for big damage. Follow up attacks are triggered when an enemy is struck with a physical attack while having an ally on the opposite side of them.What tactics will you deploy in #TRIANGLESTRATEGY Team up with your comrades for big damage. Follow up attacks are triggered when an enemy is struck with a physical attack while having an ally on the opposite side of them.What tactics will you deploy in #TRIANGLESTRATEGY? https://t.co/zoBSPkQeYO

Another major title coming to the Nintendo Switch in March is Square Enix’s Triangle Strategy. The tactical RPG sets up the three nations’ battle for control of the dwindling resources of salt and iron in the Triangle Strategy.

Fans of the Octoparth Traveler will certainly enjoy the game. With that being said, let’s take a look at what else is coming to Switch in March 2022.

Conan Chop Chop (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox) - March 1, 2022

Far: Changing Tides (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox) - March 1, 2022

Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes (PC, Switch) - March 2, 2022

Ryan’s Rescue Squad (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox) - March 4, 2022

Triangle Strategy (Switch) - March 4, 2022

.Hack//G.U. Last Recorde (Switch) - March 11, 2022

Dark Deity (Switch) - March 17, 2022

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (PC, PS4, Switch) - March 17, 2022

Rune Factory 5 (Switch) - March 22, 2022

A Memoir Blue (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox) - March 24, 2022

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch) - March 25, 2022

Classic Racers Elite (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) - March 29, 2022

Coromon (PC, Switch) - March 31, 2022

