Octopath Traveler Champions of the Continent announces NieR: Automata collaboration

Octopath Traveler’s mobile game has officially revealed a collaboration with NieR: Automata, starting today. For a limited time, Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent players will have a shot at getting some of the NieR: Automata characters to join their parties.

They will only be available for a limited time, so players will need to hurry so as not to miss out. It will feature unique characters, a story to experience, and more.

NieR: Automata comes to Octopath Traveler mobile game

The mobile game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, which is slated to head to America and Europe in 2022, has revealed a huge crossover. The three main characters of NieR: Automata — 2B, 9S, and A2 — will be coming to the game, and all three will be recruitable.

The event, called “Hacking Attempt From Another World,” will feature an original story as well as pixel art versions of 2B, 9S, and A2. The limited-time event will also grant players a one-time free 10-roll which will guarantee that players will get 9S.

Additionally, there will be a multi-step paid gacha event that will let players randomly recruit one of the three characters. At the fifth 10 summon pull, one of the three characters will be guaranteed.

The trailers also revealed that the characters will have their own unique special moves, such as 2B’s “Self Destruct Sequence” and A2’s “Berserk Mode.” Each of the three characters will also receive an Octopath Traveler class to fit into the world they are joining.

The three NieR characters each have an Octopath Traveler job (Image via Square-Enix)

Limited-time event characters and classes

2B: Swordswoman

9S: Merchant

A2: Thief

This is the second collaboration for Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, the first being a Bravely Default limited-time event.

Another interesting feature of the collaboration is that it will feature the original voice actors of all three characters: Yui Ishikawa (2B), Natsuki Hanae (9S), and Ayaka Suwa (A2). All three were confirmed to be a part of the game, going by the trailers that announced the collaboration.

The game has been a pretty huge success in Japan so far, boasting over 10M registered users, and will be coming to the West later in 2022. This event will only be around for a limited time in the Japanese version of the game, from March 1-17, 2022.

