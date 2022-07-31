Digimon Survive guide: How does the Karma System work?

Digimon Survive has brought many new firsts to the monster-taming franchise. From the visual novel narrative structure to strategy-RPG combat, it offers a brand new way to experience Digimon. Another new introduction is a Karma system that affects the choices made throughout the adventure.

This not only determines the story's flow but also affects gameplay through Digivolutions. So what exactly does it do? Read on to find out.

The Karma system's various types will determine player experience in Digimon Survive

The Karma system in Digimon Survive consists of three categories: Moral, Harmony, and Wrathful. These can be thought of as the alignments from the Shin Megami Tensei games for reference — Law, Neutral, and Chaos but more subtle. Each of the categories affects the stats of Takuma (the protagonist) and his Agumon, as well as how they interact with others.

Each Karma type in Digimon Survive is further associated with three types of Digimon attributes: Vaccine, Data, and Virus. Here is a breakdown of each type:

Moral

Moral Karma is an inner sense of justice that involves doing the right thing no matter what. More points in Moral make it easier to befriend Digimon with the Vaccine attribute. Represented by the right-most choice on the three-pronged dialogue tree, it is always green in color.

Harmony

As the name suggests, Harmony is about considering the needs of others for the welfare of the whole team. It can be considered a middle ground between Moral and Wrathful Karma. More points in Harmony facilitate the befriending of Digimon having the Data attribute. The top-most (or middle) choice on the three-pronged dialogue tree, it is always yellow in color.

Wrathful

Wrathful Karma hinges on more self-centered choices that may not always be in the best interests of others. More points in Wrathful will ensure that it's easier to befriend Digimon with the Virus attribute. It is the left-most choice on the dialogue tree and is always red in color.

Players can keep track of their Karma alignment by referring to the Profile menu. The Karma is listed in the bottom right, with highlight points in each category depending upon the interactions made.

What does Digimon Survive offer?

When a group of students visits a shrine, looking for the rumored Kemonogami, they become the victims of an attack by unfriendly Digimon. On top of that, they find themselves in a new realm that they must get away from while trying to learn the truth behind a strange fog observed throughout this new world.

As players engage with their friends and Digimon, they will learn more about each other and establish a closer bond. With multiple endings, thanks to the non-linear story, players can decide the fate of the cast of characters via the interactions during their adventure.

Combat also plays an important role, offering strategic opportunities to utilize elemental weaknesses and positioning to bring down opposing Digimon.

Digimon Survive is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

