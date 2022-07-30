Digimon Survive guide: All interaction targets at the cherry trees

As a visual novel and strategy RPG hybrid, Digimon Survive has captivated a lot of players with its engrossing narrative and tactical gameplay. However, due to the fact that it is a story-heavy experience, player choices do matter. The game features interactions throughout the campaign, allowing players to converse with NPCs to progress through the story and see how things play out.

The game offers a dynamic experience, and therefore, players might want to exhaust any and all options they might have at the given moment. This article will cover all the interactions and details encountered during the cherry trees section.

Digimon Survive's narrative flair adds depth to its characters

When playing through the game, players will encounter a path lined with cherry trees while they are with the character Aoi. After conversing with her, the game allows an opportunity to interact with the surroundings. This is 1 of 3 interactive segments in this area. Here are all the points of interest that can be checked out:

Campers

Cherry Trees

Stream

Minoru

Aoi

Saki

Once all of them have been interacted with, the narrative moves forward. After speaking with Saki, the players approach segment 2 of 3, and only one point of interest is available here: Ryo.

Once he is conversed with, the final segment (3 of 3) features interactions with Aoi and Minoru. Finishing these interactions advances the story forward, leading to some action after a much-needed break.

What is Digimon Survive about?

Digimon Games @digimon_games



At long last,



Purchase here: Lost in another world, Takuma and his friends must master the mysterious power of Digimon to survive a deadly adventure in Digimon Survive!At long last, #DigimonSurvive is here! #RoadToSurvive Purchase here: spr.ly/6014zx6AI Lost in another world, Takuma and his friends must master the mysterious power of Digimon to survive a deadly adventure in Digimon Survive!At long last, #DigimonSurvive is here! #RoadToSurvivePurchase here: spr.ly/6014zx6AI https://t.co/f1xpPGaG5o

Despite its cutesy cast of characters and adorable Digimon, the debut JRPG title from developer Hyde is a surprisingly mature one with many dark moments. As a group of young high-school students explore a shrine for the rumored Kemonogami, they are attacked by hostile Digimon. Furthermore, they find themselves in a new realm that they must escape out of while trying to unravel the truth behind an unnatural fog that can be seen throughout this new world. Throughout the journey, players will have engaging interactions with their allies, from friendly conversations to heated arguments.

Choices made during these junctions will determine the flow of the game. Thanks to its cinematic focus, there are multiple endings with different fates for characters. Players will also encounter different Digimons, both friendly and foe. With over 100 monsters in the game, the cast of youngsters will also be forced to survive when faced with danger. These play out in the form of turn-based battles across a grid field. Each Digimon has its strengths and weaknesses in typical JRPG fashion, allowing fans to employ all the skills at hand to emerge victorious.

Player choices also affect Digivolution - the ability of Digimon to change forms to more powerful versions. These higher-tier Digivolutions possess devastating skills and must be masterfully deployed for the best effect. Investigations also play out when exploring the mysterious school and its surroundings. Players will be required to use an in-game smartphone and its camera to keep track of their surroundings, including anomalies that pop up.

Digimon Survive is out right now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far