How to watch the Pokemon GO World Championships and earn an exclusive Timed Research

With the Pokemon World Championships 2022 coming soon, Pokemon GO has unveiled an exclusive Timed Research for players who watch the official broadcast of the tournament on Twitch. The event will take place in London from August 18 to August 21.

The Timed Research will give players a chance to encounter some of the most commonly used Pokemon in the mobile game's competitive Battle League. Trainers will also be able to choose their own encounters. They can choose from the following Pokemon:

Team Option 1:

Ariados

Pelipper

Galarian Stunfisk

Team Option 2:

Skarmory

Swampert

Drapion

Team Option 3:

Talonflame

Venusaur

Jellicent

One Pokemon from each team will have a chance of appearing in its shiny form. In the first team option, Galarian Stunfisk is expected to appear in its shiny form. In the second team option, Skarmory could be encountered as a shiny Pokemon. In the third team option, Venusaur has a chance of appearing as a shiny.

Given the magnitude of these rewards, this exclusive Timed Research can be a player's gateway into Pokemon GO's competitive battling scene.

Twitch stream of Pokemon GO World Championships 2022: Date and time

The official imagery for Pokemon 2022 World Championships (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO players around the world are eagerly waiting for the tournament. After all, who would want to miss out on a chance to see the best trainers go head-to-head in a high-stakes competition?

The Twitch broadcast start times for each day of the Pokemon World Championships 2022 are given below:

Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. UTC

Friday, August 19, 2022, at 7:45 a.m. UTC

Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 7:45 a.m. UTC

Players can click on this link to be directed to the official Twitch channel and watch the streams.

Limited-time codes, which will unlock the exclusive Timed Research, will be given away periodically in the Twitch chat. However, the exact time of their release is unknown. This means players will have to pay close attention while watching the stream to not miss these codes.

However, the redemption of these codes is not as simple as it is in other games. Other titles give players the option to redeem codes straight from the application. Pokemon GO players, on the other hand, have to link their information to an external website before they are eligible to redeem codes for their accounts.

Players can follow the steps given below to redeem codes:

Head to the official Niantic rewards website.

Sign in using the same credentials you use to access your Pokémon GO account.

Enter the code.

After successful redemption, a message will pop up on the screen, displaying the items added to your inventory.

As many experienced Pokemon GO players know, it has become increasingly common for Niantic to distribute their bonus content through promotional codes.

Just recently, the company's collaboration with Twitch Prime resulted in Amazon Prime members getting rewarded with a free monthly code for the mobile game.

