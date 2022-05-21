How to redeem Prime Gaming rewards in Pokemon GO

Yesterday, Niantic announced a collaboration between their mobile game, Pokemon GO, and Amazon's Prime Gaming subscription service. While many other games have had Prime Gaming rewards before, this is the first time the largest grossing media franchise has this option available for players.

Pokemon GO is a game that is very dependent on the items players find; after all, players cannot catch Pokemon without Poke Balls. From what is known so far, players will be able to claim rewards like Poke Balls, Revives, and other consumable items every two weeks.

Some players who are interested in this collaboration may not know how to take advantage of the opportunity. Luckily, information on how players can claim the aforementioned rewards are available.

How players can claim Prime Gaming rewards in Pokemon GO

Prime Gaming's official artwork to announce their new tie-in with Pokemon GO (Image via Amazon)

The first thing players need to do before claiming these rewards is to sign up for Prime Gaming. If the player already has a subscription to Amazon Prime, they can already start claiming these rewards. However, they will still need to ensure that Prime Gaming is activated. This can be done here: http://gaming.amazon.com/.

Currently, Pokemon GO rewards are on the front page of the website. With this being the case, it will be incredibly easy for players to find and start claiming their rewards. Once the player clicks on the Claim Now option, they will receive a code. This is the code that is used to get the rewards.

Redeeming these codes can be a bit difficult for some players. Players looking to redeem any offer code for Pokemon GO are required to visit this website: https://rewards.nianticlabs.com/pokemongo/signin. Once the player signs in with their game account, they will be able to redeem any valid offer code. When this action is completed, the rewards will be in their game.

In its announcement, Niantic mentioned that these Prime Gaming codes would contain Poke Balls, Revives, and more. While the "more" they were referring to could very well be other consumable items like Ultra Balls or Lures, it is also possible that Prime Gaming-exclusive cosmetics may be coming to the game.

Other online games like Dead By Daylight and Apex Legends have cosmetics exclusive to Prime Gaming rewards. This is why it's possible that the first couple of months of this collaboration could be a test run to see if people are interested in this reward system. If enough interest is garnered, cosmetics could be on the way.

While the future of Prime Gaming and Pokemon GO is uncertain, this tie-in is very much worth it in its current state. As an added bonus for players who wish to purchase a Prime Gaming membership, all of the benefits of Amazon Prime are included as well. This includes Prime Video and free shipping on Amazon orders.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh