How to claim the 'Googly Moogly' spray in Valorant through Prime Gaming

The month of May is around the corner, which means Prime Gaming is giving away free rewards to Valorant players. For May, a spray called 'Googly Moogly' is available for a limited amount of time, which can be claimed with Amazon Prime Gaming.

Twitch Prime rewards its members every month. Either exclusive in-game cosmetics, skins, or sometimes a full-fledged gaming title is given away. To avail these rewards, members in selected countries need to have a valid membership of Amazon Prime.

Valorant players can claim free cosmetics in the game. One way to get free items in-game is by completing Agent contracts. However, the Prime Gaming rewards are exclusive, and they are available for a limited time.

Step by step guide to collect the latest 'Googly Moogly' spray in Valorant through Prime Gaming

Amazon Prime Gaming offers a great way for players to claim several in-game items in different games. Valorant players can also do the same by linking their Riot Games account to their Amazon Prime account. After doing so, they will receive various sprays, weapon skins, gun buddies, and player cards for free every month.

However, there are certain factors that need to be considered before claiming these rewards. To claim the rewards, players need a valid Amazon Prime Subscription, and they should live in an Amazon Prime Gaming-supported country.

Players need to follow these steps to claim the 'Googly Moogly' spray, which will be available in the month of May:

Step 1: Visit the Prime Gaming website and enter your Riot Games ID. After doing so, players will be redirected to the Prime Gaming page.

Step 2: Click on the 'Claim Now' option to claim the 'Googly Moogly' spray.

Step 3: Start the game and go to the 'Collection' Tab.

Step 4: Select and equip the spray in any of the three slots.

After completing these steps, players can use the Googly Moogly spray before, during, or after a round, depending upon the slot they have selected for it.

Can players claim this Valorant reward without a Prime Gaming subscription?

It is possible to claim these exclusive Prime Gaming rewards even without a subscription. Players need to sign-up for the 30-day free trial in order to get these rewards.

However, this process is limited to one-time use only. Players will eventually need to purchase a valid subscription in order to claim similar rewards in the future. Prime Gaming also offers similar rewards for other games like Call of Duty, Warframe, and a lot more.

Sometimes, players can even claim an entire game on certain special occasions. However, all of this is only possible when players have a Prime Gaming subscription and reside in a country that supports the same. Players who have a valid subscription can also subscribe to their favorite streamers on Twitch and support them at no additional cost.

