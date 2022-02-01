How to get Ultra Balls in Pokemon GO in 2022

If trainers want to start catching legendaries and Raid bosses in Pokemon GO, they will need to start using Ultra Balls.

Like in the main series, Poke Balls are tiered. Poke Balls are good for catching low-level Ratattas and Pidgeys. For higher-level species, Great Balls are going to be needed. When it comes to legendary, pseudo legendary, and otherwise overpowered Pokemon, though, Ultra Balls are going to be the best tools to get the job done.

How to get the best tools for catching Pokemon

The methods that trainers can use to get Ultra Balls are pretty similar to how they get Poke Balls and Great Balls. The only difference is that, naturally, Ultra Balls are rarer. The important thing to remember is to save up Ultra Balls; never use an Ultra Ball when a Great Ball or Poke Ball will do.

The first method to gaining Ultra Balls is simply through leveling up. When trainers reach level 20, they get 20 free Ultra Balls. Every level after that will also reward the player with a number of Ultra Balls.

The second method trainers can use is by spinning Poke Stops and Gyms. This isn’t the most reliable thing to do, though; it only provides players with a chance of getting Poke Balls, and the odds of them being Ultra Balls are pretty low.

Spinning Poke Stops and Gyms can earn players Ultra Balls

Keeping spinning streaks, though, will improve a trainer’s odds. At the end of any week where the trainer has spun a Poke Stop every day, they are guaranteed to at least get a solid number of Poke Balls as a reward. They can also get Great Balls and Ultra Balls via this method.

Fortunately, Ultra Balls tend to be a popular reward given during events. Trainers should always keep up with what bonuses are being given out during Spotlight Hours, Community Days or any other similar event.

Trainers will be getting an opportunity to load up on Ultra Balls very soon. During Hoppip Community Day, which will occur on February 12th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., trainers can pick up a free bundle of 30 Ultra Balls at the shop.

